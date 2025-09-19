Arva Appoints Ryan Pearcy as Managing Director, Channel Partner Technology Sales

Ryan Pearcy

Arva hires Ryan Pearcy to lead technology sales via its CropForce™ platform and expand impact across its Channel Partner network.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arva, a company dedicated to scaling regenerative agriculture, today announced the appointment of Ryan Pearcy as Managing Director, Channel Partner Technology Sales. In this role, Ryan will collaborate with Arva’s expanding Channel Partner network to equip partners and their growers with high-value insights, tools, and techniques delivered through Arva’s proprietary data aggregation and AI platform, CropForce™. Ryan brings nearly twenty-years of experience in the agriculture industry. Most recently, he led product development for the Agrian FMIS platform at TELUS.“Arva is uniquely positioned to succeed. With deep expertise in carbon modeling, GHG accounting, and the latest AI technologies, the team is unlocking tremendous value for the industry. I am truly excited to join an organization with such dynamic leadership and world-class experts in their field,” said Ryan Pearcy.Phil Harris, CRO of Arva, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Ryan. His deep agricultural knowledge and proven sales experience will be instrumental in demonstrating Arva's core differentiators and programs, ultimately accelerating the adoption of regenerative practices across our client base.”About ArvaArva Intelligence (Arva) is a data-driven company that connects farmers and companies to scale regenerative agriculture. By combining agronomic expertise with advanced AI through its CropForce™ platform, Arva quantifies field-level outcomes to support yield optimization, risk reduction, and environmental market participation. Arva enables corporate partners to meet Scope 3 emissions goals through actionable, supplier-specific data and traceable sustainability outcomes. Founded by farmers and rooted in science, Arva has helped partners regenerate over 2.6 million acres across 8 countries. Learn more at www.arva.com

