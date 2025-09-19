Arva Appoints Ryan Pearcy as Managing Director, Channel Partner Technology Sales
Arva hires Ryan Pearcy to lead technology sales via its CropForce™ platform and expand impact across its Channel Partner network.
“Arva is uniquely positioned to succeed. With deep expertise in carbon modeling, GHG accounting, and the latest AI technologies, the team is unlocking tremendous value for the industry. I am truly excited to join an organization with such dynamic leadership and world-class experts in their field,” said Ryan Pearcy.
Phil Harris, CRO of Arva, added: "We're thrilled to welcome Ryan. His deep agricultural knowledge and proven sales experience will be instrumental in demonstrating Arva's core differentiators and programs, ultimately accelerating the adoption of regenerative practices across our client base.”
About Arva
Arva Intelligence (Arva) is a data-driven company that connects farmers and companies to scale regenerative agriculture. By combining agronomic expertise with advanced AI through its CropForce™ platform, Arva quantifies field-level outcomes to support yield optimization, risk reduction, and environmental market participation. Arva enables corporate partners to meet Scope 3 emissions goals through actionable, supplier-specific data and traceable sustainability outcomes. Founded by farmers and rooted in science, Arva has helped partners regenerate over 2.6 million acres across 8 countries. Learn more at www.arva.com.
