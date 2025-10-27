THE MURKIES CELEBRATE TEXAS CRAFT BEER COLLABORATION AND THE RETURN OF MURKEY MYERS

Senate Ave takes 1st Place at The Murkies The 2025 Murkies The Murkey Judges

No Label Brewing Co. hosts annual industry bash honoring innovation, community, and creativity in craft beer.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas craft beer community came together Thursday night at No Label Brewing Co. in Katy for The Murkies, the annual industry bash celebrating the culmination of The Month of Murkey — a statewide collaboration built around Murkey Myers, the Double Dry-Hopped Hazy DIPA that has become a symbol of creativity, community, and chaos in Texas craft beer.Now in its third year, The Month of Murkey has earned back-to-back Platinum Craft Beer Marketing Awards (Crushies) for Best Craft Beer Collaboration in both 2023 and 2024, cementing its place as one of the most unique and celebrated beer events in the country.Brewers, fans, and industry peers packed the taproom for a night of haze, laughter, and live music from the Chris Boise Band, as the top awards of the night honored the most creative breweries and designs in this year’s collaboration.The 2025 Murkies Judging Panel includedJacob Asbill, No Label BrewingMichael Duckworth, True AnomalyRyan Lewis, Master CiceroneRobert Frye, Elder Son BrewingSascha Tibo, TBI Pro Brew Supply🏆 2025 MURKIES AWARD WINNERS🥇 1st Place: Senate Avenue Brewing Co. (Jersey Village, TX) — Mayor Murkey🥈 2nd Place: New Magnolia Brewing Co. (Houston, TX) — Murkey Matrix🥉 3rd Place: Vallenson’s Brewing Co. (Pearland, TX) — Immortal Murkey✨ Special Category Winners:• Best Name: Frost Town Brewing (Houston, TX) — Arctic Murkeys• Best Design: Final Gravity Brewpub (Porter, TX) — Skullcrusher Murley• Best Murkey Overall: Turkey Forrest Brewing (Houston, TX) — El Miguel MurkeyPARTICIPATING BREWERIES– DECA Beer Co. – Porter, TX– Devil and the Deep Brewery – Galveston, TX– Excalibur Brewing – Spring, TX– Final Gravity Brewing Co. – Houston, TX– For the Culture Brewing – Houston, TX– Frost Town Brewing – Houston, TX– Galveston Bay Brewing – Clear Lake Shores, TX– Hound Song Brewing Co. – Columbus, TX– Megaton Brewery – Kingwood, TX– New Magnolia Brewing Co. – Houston, TX– Naked Iguana Brewing Co. – Galveston, TX– No Label Brewing Co. – Katy, TX– Paradigm Brewing Co. – Tomball, TX– Senate Avenue Brewing Co. – Jersey Village, TX– Talyard Brewing Co. – Sugar Land, TX– Turkey Forrest Brewing – Houston, TX– Vallenson’s Brewing Co. – Pearland, TX– Walking Stick Brewing Co. – Houston, TX– Meanwhile Brewing Co. – Austin, TX (wildcard entry)Fans who completed their Murkey Passports by October 23rd earned access to The Murkies, celebrating alongside brewers, artists, and fellow haze chasers.Those still finishing the challenge can continue collecting stamps through October 31st to earn their Finisher Tee, available in early November. Participants will receive an email once shirts are ready for pickup.Tom Paynter, Co-Owner and Marketing Director at No Label Brewing Co., said:“Every year, The Month of Murkey brings together some of the most creative minds in Texas beer. What started as a single collaboration has turned into a statewide tradition — one that celebrates art, friendship, and elevates craft beer fandom.”Chris Hernandez, award-winning artist and designer of this year’s Murkies artwork, added:“Each brewery took Murkey Myers and made it their own — my goal was to visually capture that energy. The Murkies aren’t just about beer, they’re about the stories, the personalities, and the creative chaos that make Texas beer culture so special.”

