Houston's Month of Murkey Returns with 19 Breweries for one Epic Brewery Crawl

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the relentless Texas heat fades into crisp autumn evenings, Houston's craft beer enthusiasts have a thrilling reason to raise a glass. Beginning October 1st, The Month of Murkey returns for its annual celebration, transforming the city into a playground of hazy IPAs, creative collaborations, and community spirit.This immersive, month-long event spotlights Murkey Myers—a bold Double Dry-Hopped Hazy DIPA that captured national acclaim with a Platinum Crushie for Best Beer Mascot/Icon at the 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards. The Month of Murkey itself has earned back-to-back Platinum awards in 2023 and 2024 for Best Craft Beer Collaboration, solidifying its status as a trailblazing force in the industry.Uniting 19 innovative breweries—18 local Houston gems and one wildcard from Austin—each participant crafts their own unique spin on Murkey Myers. Renowned artist Chris Hernandez has designed bespoke artwork for every release, blending visual artistry with brewing prowess to create a collectible series that's as captivating to behold as it is to sip. The outcome? A citywide beer crawl that turns Houston's diverse neighborhoods into a vibrant gallery of flavors and designs.Embark on a Hazy Quest Across HoustonMore than just a tasting event, The Month of Murkey is an invitation to rediscover the city's dynamic brewing landscape. Spanning from Sugar Land to Pearland, Katy to Clear Lake Shores, and beyond, participants can embark on a self-guided or escorted journey through Houston's thriving craft beer hubs.To elevate the experience, City Brew Tours Houston offers specialized Murkey Myers Challenge tours throughout October. These all-inclusive outings provide safe transportation, handpicked snacks, and generous hazy pours, making it effortless to collect passport stamps while soaking in the local vibe.Bookings are live now: [City Brew Tours Houston – Murkey Myers Challenge Tours]( https://www.citybrewtours.com/houston/ ).Participating Breweries- DECA Beer Co. – Porter, TX- Devil and the Deep Brewery – Galveston, TX- Excalibur Brewing – Spring, TX- Final Gravity Brewing Co. – Houston, TX- For the Culture Brewing – Houston, TX- Frost Town Brewing – Houston, TX- Galveston Bay Brewing – Clear Lake Shores, TX- Hound Song Brewing Co. – Columbus, TX- Megaton Brewery – Kingwood, TX- New Magnolia Brewing Co. – Houston, TX- Naked Iguana Brewing Co. – Porter, TX- No Label Brewing Co. – Katy, TX- Paradigm Brewing Co. – Tomball, TX- Senate Avenue Brewing Co. – Jersey Village, TX- Talyard Brewing Co. – Sugar Land, TX- Turkey Forrest Brewing – Houston, TX- Vallenson’s Brewing Co. – Pearland, TX- Walking Stick Brewing Co. – Houston, TX- Meanwhile Brewing Co. – Austin, TX (wildcard entry)How to Conquer The Month of Murkey🍺 Conquer all 18 Houston breweries (or swap any for Meanwhile Brewing as your wildcard) to claim the exclusive Finisher Tee.🍺 Completed passports also unlock entry into the Brewery Bundle Giveaway for premium prizes and🍺 A chance to win a private No Label Taproom Party.🎃 Complete your passport by Halloween to qualify for rewards.🔥 Wrap up by October 23rd to gain exclusive access to The Murkies—an electrifying industry bash and awards ceremony at No Label Brewing. This capstone event brings brewers, artists, and fans together for a night of live music, gourmet food trucks, and an abundance of hazy delights. Attendees will vote on standout Murkey Myers interpretations, honoring the ingenuity and camaraderie that fuel Houston's craft beer renaissance.Voices from the HazeTom Paynter, No Label Brewing (Katy, TX):"Houston's fall is all about emerging from the summer slump, reconnecting with friends, and exploring our incredible local scene. The Month of Murkey delivers that adventure, culminating in The Murkies—a communal celebration where the entire industry toasts our shared passion and creativity."Chris Hernandez, Artist:"Every Murkey Myers artwork captures the essence of its brewery and community, elevating this from a simple beer release to a cultural phenomenon. It's about storytelling through design, one hazy pour at a time."City Brew Tours Houston:"With Houston's vast brewing footprint, Murkey is the ultimate catalyst for discovery. We're thrilled to guide participants through every stop, turning the challenge into an unforgettable, hassle-free escapade."For media inquiries, high-res photos, or interview requests, contact: [ tom@nolabelbrewing.com].About No Label Brewing Co.: Founded in Katy, TX, No Label Brewing is a cornerstone of Houston's craft beer community, known for innovative brews and fostering collaborative events like The Month of Murkey.

