No Label Brewing in Katy, Texas Achieves the Beer EGOT With Medal Wins Across Every Major Competition in 2025

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the heart of Old Town Katy, No Label Brewing Co. has done what few breweries in the world ever will — claiming medals across all four major beer competitions: the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, U.S. Open Beer Championship, and Texas Craft Brewers Cup.Their barrel-aged legend, Perpetual Peace, just brought home a Silver Medal from the 2025 Great American Beer Festival, earning its place alongside Texas’ best as the state tied its all-time record with 21 total medals.That Silver completes the ultimate sweep — what the team at No Label proudly calls the “Beer EGOT.”🥇 World Beer Cup – Gold Medal🥇 Texas Craft Brewers Cup – Gold Medal🥈 Great American Beer Festival – Silver Medal🥉 U.S. Open Beer Championship – Bronze Medal“Perpetual Peace isn’t just a beer — it’s a time capsule,” said Tom Paynter, Co-Owner and Marketing Director at No Label Brewing.“It sits in barrels for months, quietly doing its thing, and then it walks onto the biggest stages in the world and brings medals back to Katy. We’re talking global recognition for a hometown beer — that’s special.”Aged with reverence, Perpetual Peace has evolved from local favorite to world-class ambassador of Texas craft. It’s a beer that’s won on every level — state, national, and global — and now joins a class of its own.“We call it the Beer EGOT,” said Paynter with a grin. “Four stages. Four wins. One brewery that never forgot where it came from.”The win comes during a record-setting year for Texas breweries, marking another milestone for the Lone Star State’s growing presence on the national stage — and proving that innovation and tradition still thrive right here in Katy.About No Label Brewing Co.Founded in the heart of Katy, Texas, No Label Brewing Co. is known for bold, character-driven beers and a community-first approach. With taproom favorites like El Hefe, Cali Boy, Gilley's, and now the world-renowned Perpetual Peace, No Label continues to represent Texas brewing on the biggest stages — without ever losing its hometown soul.📍 Find them at 5351 1st Street in historic Old Town Katy or online at nolabelbrew.com.

