Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Welcomes Angela M. Stockbridge as Partner in the Taxation Practice Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP (FRB) is pleased to announce that Angela M. Stockbridge has joined the firm as a Partner in its Taxation Practice Group . Angela brings extensive experience in employee benefits, executive compensation, and taxation, advising employers and executives on complex regulatory, transactional, and compliance matters with a focus on tax-efficient strategies.Angela’s practice includes M&A deal diligence, complex 409A and 280G matters, fiduciary governance, and plan compliance and corrections. She advises plan sponsors and third-party administrators on compliance concerns under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA). She also advises on Department of Labor audits and assists with Form 5500 returns and plan correction applications through the IRS Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System. Angela also helps employers design and implement equity compensation plans, such as restricted stock, phantom stock, and stock options, addressing related tax implications to optimize financial and strategic outcomes. Her expertise covers qualified and nonqualified retirement plans, group health plans, and voluntary benefits.Angela's experience includes advising start-ups, pre-IPO companies, privately held firms, and publicly traded Fortune 500 companies nationwide. She also serves as co-counsel on corporate transactions, particularly those involving Section 280G tax issues or representations and warranties insurance.“We are thrilled to welcome Angela to Falcon Rappaport & Berkman,” said Matthew E. Rappaport , Vice-Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the Taxation Practice Group. “Her expertise in employee benefits, executive compensation, and taxation not only strengthens the work we are already doing but also allows us to build a dedicated ERISA and benefits group from the ground up. Angela’s addition further expands our presence in the great state of Texas, a market where we are eager to grow and better serve our clients.”“I’m thrilled to join FRB and contribute to a team that values strategic, client-focused solutions,” said Angela. “I look forward to helping employers structure and implement benefits programs and executive compensation plans that attract and retain top talent while optimizing tax compliance and efficiency.”Angela holds a J.D. from Cornell Law School and a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Texas. She is admitted to practice in the State of Texas and has been recognized in Super Lawyers as a Texas Rising Star.Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at pr@frblaw.com or visit frblaw.com.

