Peltier Insurance Services Joins Choice Financial Group, Strengthening Specialized Risk Expertise in New England

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Financial Group (CFG) is pleased to announce that M.S. Peltier Insurance Services , based in the greater Boston, Massachusetts area, has joined its growing national network. Known for its expertise in construction, real estate, and transportation risk management, Peltier adds strong regional depth and industry-specific capabilities to the CFG platform.Founded over 20 years ago, Peltier serves commercial clients across New England, including general contractors, environmental firms, marine operators, apartment owners, and trucking companies. The agency is recognized for its focused approach to risk analysis, claims management, and safety consulting for complex commercial exposures.“Since our first call, I knew Michael’s passion for his clients in high-complexity markets would make he and his firm a great fit for CFG,” said Bob Hilb, Chairman & CEO of Choice Financial Group. “We are pleased to welcome Peltier Insurance Services to the CFG family of entrepreneurs.”“Our mission has always been to help clients see the risks others miss,” said Michael Peltier, Principal of Peltier Insurance Services. “Joining Choice allows us to expand our reach while staying true to our values of honesty, service, and specialized focus.This partnership advances CFG’s strategy of aligning with independent agencies that bring niche expertise, exceptional service, and entrepreneurial spirit to its nationwide platform.CFG now includes more than 35 partner agencies across 15+ states, and continues to accelerate its growth with support from Northlane Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on the financial services sector.To learn more about Choice Financial Group, visit www.choice.partners.For Partnership Opportunities Contact:

