Choice Financial Group Acquires Apex Brokerage Company Inc., Expanding Its Presence in the New York City Market

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Financial Group (CFG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Apex Brokerage Company Inc. , a renowned insurance agency that has served New York City for over three decades. This acquisition is part of CFG’s ongoing strategy to expand its reach and reinforce its presence in key markets across the East Coast.Founded in 1992, Apex Brokerage Company Inc. has been a trusted provider of insurance solutions, known for its strong commitment to honesty, integrity, and customer-focused service. With deep roots in the New York City community, Apex has built a legacy of trust, helping individuals and businesses alike navigate their insurance needs through all of life’s challenges.The acquisition will enhance CFG’s ability to offer a broader range of insurance services and solutions to clients in the New York City area while continuing to uphold the values and personalized service that Apex is known for.“We are thrilled to welcome Apex Brokerage Company Inc. to the Choice Financial Group family,” said Robert J. Hilb, CEO of CFG. “Apex has established itself as a cornerstone of the NYC insurance landscape, with a commitment to service and community that aligns perfectly with our values at CFG. This acquisition is an exciting step in our expansion strategy, and we look forward to building on Apex’s legacy while offering even more resources and support to clients in New York.”Anthony S. Calafiore, Founder & President of Apex Brokerage Company Inc., commented on the acquisition: “We are excited to join forces with Choice Financial Group. With over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, I know that this partnership will bring new opportunities to both our clients and our team. Choice Financial Group shares our commitment to honesty, integrity, and putting clients first, and I am confident that together we will continue to deliver the high level of service that our clients expect and deserve.”Mr. Calafiore, a recognized leader in the New York insurance community, has held positions on the company, wholesale, and retail sides of the business. As a past president of the Council of Insurance Brokers of Greater New York (CIBGNY) and a current member of the Professional Agents of New York’s Downstate Advisory Council, his extensive industry expertise and leadership have made Apex a standout agency in the region. Mr. Calafiore also serves on the Board of Directors of the New York Property Underwriting Association (NYPIUA), a prestigious role appointed by the Superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services.As part of the transition, Apex’s leadership team will continue to play an integral role in the company's operations, ensuring that the exceptional service clients have come to expect remains at the forefront. Together, Choice Financial Group and Apex Brokerage Company Inc. are committed to driving growth, enhancing service offerings, and delivering unparalleled value to clients for years to come.About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 43 offices in 18 states.

