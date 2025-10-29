Basepair and NalaGenetics Form Strategic Collaboration to Launch Next Generation Clinical Genomics Platform

Basecamp combines best-in-class bioinformatics with clinical genomics, accelerating precision healthcare.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basepair, a leader in scalable, audit-ready bioinformatics, and NalaGenetics, a pioneer in clinical decision support and tertiary genetic analysis in Asia, today announced the launch of Nala Basecamp, a joint platform that integrates best-in-class clinical genomics with advanced data analysis for pharmacogenomics (PGx) and polygenic risk scores (PRS).The collaboration unites Basepair’s AWS-native, regulatory-compliant, and high-throughput bioinformatics platform with NalaGenetics’ validated clinical-grade modules to deliver end-to-end, automated and clinician-friendly genomic insights. Most importantly, the modules can be customized based on insights derived from local cohorts without the need for data transfer. With compliance, scalability and real-world utility at its core, Basecamp is designed to accelerate the global adoption of precision medicine.What this means for customers:- Regulatory-Ready: Automated reporting compliant with MDR/EUDAMED, CPIC, and GDPR frameworks.- Scalable & Secure: Federated AWS deployment ensures cost efficiency, data sovereignty and global compliance, allowing clinicians with local cohort data to derive insights without data upload to the cloud.- White Labelled Portals: Customizable web applications and API-ready integrations for hospitals, labs and pharmaceutical partners that want to maintain brand fidelity.- Clinician-Friendly: No-code interface enabling rapid report generation and seamless Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration.- Comprehensive Coverage: From PGx and PRS to oncology, rare diseases and clinical trials.- Flexible deployment: Ability to deploy in a virtual private cloud (vpc), on premise, or as a hosted solution.Basecamp empowers hospitals, labs and pharmaceutical companies to integrate genomics into clinical workflows faster and more securely, enabling precision prescribing, early risk detection and regulatory-compliant reporting. Pilot projects are already underway in Europe and Asia-Pacific, including hospital networks and pharmaceutical collaborations."Basecamp combines the clinical robustness of NalaGenetics with the scalability and compliance of Basepair, creating a best-of-both-worlds solution for precision medicine," said Suman Chakraborty, Executive Director, Global Business Development. "Together, we’re making genomics more accessible, actionable and regulatory-ready at scale.""We see Basecamp as a breakthrough platform for hospitals and laboratories seeking to integrate PGx, germline testing and PRS into daily practice," added Levana Sani, CEO, NalaGenetics. "By leveraging our combined expertise, we’re accelerating system-wide implementation of genetic testing. Our Clinical Decision Support platform has already been adopted by many individual labs for reporting. The Nala Basecamp builds on that by enabling clinicians, scientists and hospital systems as a whole to quickly integrate workflows, derive insights and automate updates back to their EHR systems."About BasepairBasepair is a cloud-native bioinformatics platform that enables scalable, secure and regulatory-compliant analysis of next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. Trusted by hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical organizations worldwide, Basepair provides federated analytics and audit-ready reporting for high-throughput clinical genomics. For more information, please visit www.basepairtech.com About NalaGeneticsNalaGenetics is a precision medicine company specializing in PGx and clinical decision support solutions. Headquartered in Southeast Asia, Nala Genetics develops validated PGx and PRS modules tailored to diverse populations, helping clinicians deliver safer, personalized treatments. For more information please visit www.nalagenetics.com Media Contacts:Name: Levana SaniTitle: CEOEmail: clinicalstudies@nalagenetics.comPhone: +65 8068 1358

