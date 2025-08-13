OnQ Software and Basepair Partner to Deliver Integrated End-to-End Genomics Workflow on Amazon Web Services

Working with Basepair means we can finally bridge the gap between laboratory management and bioinformatics.” — Jonathan Gannoulis, CEO of OnQ Software

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basepair Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based bioinformatics analysis solutions and OnQ Software, developer of the modern cloud-based Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) platform QLIMS, today announced a strategic partnership to streamline end-to-end genomic workflows in sequencing laboratories worldwide.Today’s genomics labs must navigate a patchwork of separate systems for sample tracking, data analysis, and reporting — a process that slows turnaround times, increases the risk of manual errors, and drives up operational costs. This fragmentation is a major barrier to scaling research and delivering timely insights in clinical and commercial genomics.“Working with Basepair means we can finally bridge the gap between laboratory management and bioinformatics,” said Jonathan Gannoulis, CEO of OnQ Software. “By delivering a single, connected workflow, we’re enabling customers to move from sample to result faster, more accurately, and without disruptive handoffs.”The partnership combines QLIMS’ powerful laboratory management tools with Basepair’s intuitive genomic data analysis platform to form a fully integrated lab-to-analysis workflow built by Amazon Web Services ISV Partners. From sample accessioning in QLIMS, through to automated analyses in Basepair, and back into the same system, labs can eliminate manual data transfers, improve data integrity, and accelerate decision-making.“Our mission at Basepair has always been to make genomic data analysis simpler and more accessible,” said Suman Chakraborty, Executive Director of Basepair. “Partnering with OnQ means labs can unify wet-lab processes with cutting-edge analysis in a secure, scalable cloud environment — all from one platform.”By setting a new benchmark for efficiency, this collaboration empowers academic research centers, clinical diagnostics labs, and biotech companies to bring discoveries to market faster, improve compliance, and gain a competitive edge in a fast-moving industry.About Basepair Inc.Basepair Inc. is a New York-based bioinformatics software company dedicated to simplifying genomic data analysis. Basepair’s platform offers an intuitive interface for analyzing diverse genomic data, providing end-to-end solutions for applications like variant analysis, RNA-Seq, and CRISPR screens. Its hybrid architecture enables both data analysis and storage within an organization’s IT-approved environment, ensuring security and compliance. For more information, visit basepairtech.com About OnQ SoftwareOnQ Software is at the forefront of laboratory informatics, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance quality control, data integrity and operational efficiency. QLIMS is a modern, scalable and affordable Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) that serves as a comprehensive platform for laboratory data management and workflow automation. For more information, visit onqsoft.com.au

