Basepair Partners with IWAI Chemicals to Bring Scalable, Cloud-Based Genomic Analysis to Japan

Empowering Japanese Researchers with End to End Genomic Solutions

Partnering with Basepair allows us to deliver a solution that meets modern R&D needs without increasing infrastructure burden.” — Yoshiko Iwai, President & CEO of Iwai Chemicals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basepair Inc. and IWAI Chemicals Co., Ltd. today announced a strategic partnership to bring its cloud-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis platform to Japan. The collaboration marks a major expansion of IWAI’s support for Japan’s life science researchers, adding powerful bioinformatics capabilities to its trusted lineup of reagents, equipment, and analytical services.As genomic data becomes foundational to research in oncology, rare diseases, and infectious disease surveillance, many labs are struggling to keep up. IWAI recognized a growing demand among its customers—not just for reagents or instruments, but for easier, faster, and more cost-effective ways to analyze data at scale. This partnership with Basepair enables IWAI to offer exactly that: an intuitive, cloud-native solution that removes the technical friction from bioinformatics.“Our customers face more data, less time, and tighter budgets. We see it as our role to help them stay ahead—not just with products, but with solutions,” said Yoshiko Iwai, President & CEO of Iwai Chemicals. “Partnering with Basepair allows us to deliver a solution that meets modern R&D needs without increasing infrastructure burden.”The agreement builds on IWAI’s recent expansion into bioinformatics services, including contract analysis and expert staffing, and now extends into self-service, cloud-based NGS workflows via the Basepair platform. Researchers can now run pipelines like RNA-seq, scRNA-seq, and ATAC-seq through a simple drag-and-drop interface—no coding required—and explore interactive visualizations and reports in real-time.“We’re excited to work with a partner that understands both the wet and dry lab sides of life science R&D,” said Simon Valentine, CCO of Basepair Inc. “IWAI’s deep relationships with Japan’s researchers make them the perfect ally to help scale smarter, faster genomics analysis.”Unlike many existing Software-as-a-Service platforms, Basepair runs inside the customer’s own AWS account, allowing full control over security, compliance, and cloud costs. It also offers flexible per-sample licensing and a white-label business layer, enabling IWAI and its partners to bundle analysis services with kits or instruments and deliver real-time performance insights. The platform also optimizes compute instance use and includes automated S3 data archiving features that can reduce storage cloud costs by up to 80%.About Basepair Inc.Basepair Inc. is a market-leading point-and-click bioinformatics company focused on unlocking the full potential of NGS technology. By empowering more scientists to understand the meaning and value of genomic data, whilst eliminating sensitive data movement, it securely accelerates the scientific and diagnostic breakthroughs that bring lifesaving medicines and treatments to the patients who need them. To learn more, visit basepairtech.com About IWAI Chemicals Co., Ltd.IWAI Chemical has supported Japan’s life science community for decades with high-quality reagents, instruments, and services. Now entering the next phase of support, IWAI is expanding into bioinformatics to help researchers navigate the data-heavy future of biology. To learn more, visit iwaichem.com Media Contacts:Equipment/BI teamIWAI Chemicals Co., Ltd.Tel: +81 80-1037-5032E-Mail: eq_bi@iwai-chem.co.jp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.