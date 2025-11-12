Isaac Health Partners with ATRIO Health Plans in Oregon to Expand Access to High-Quality Dementia Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Health , a leading virtual memory clinic specializing in brain health and dementia care, today announced a partnership with ATRIO Health Plans , a Medicare Advantage plan covering more than 39,000 lives in the state of Oregon, to increase access to specialist dementia care.Today, there are nearly 80,000 adults 65 years or older who have Alzheimer's in the state of Oregon. Yet, there are only around 225 neurologists, creating gaps in care that can delay treatment and proactive intervention in deteriorating cognitive health.Telehealth services, like Isaac Health, are essential for treating an aging population of dementia patients, many of whom reside in rural areas of the country where the need for care is outpacing the availability of specialists. There is a critical need for expanded dementia care options for people of all ages, regardless of where they live, and Isaac Health is stepping up to fill that gap.Through this partnership, ATRIO members experiencing cognitive challenges or those with a dementia diagnosis will gain access to comprehensive dementia care through Isaac Health’s digital platform, including specialist diagnosis and treatment services, as well as long-term care management. This will also include personalized support, training, and guidance for caregivers who, like those living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, bear significant emotional and financial tolls. Members will be able to book an initial visit with an Isaac Health care coordinator within days of seeking treatment – not months – allowing for timely care.“At Isaac Health, our mission is to bring access to specialist cognitive care to as many people as possible – especially those who live in geographically isolated areas, such as many parts of Oregon,” said Julius Bruch, CEO and Co-Founder of Isaac Health. “For Isaac Health, this partnership is a great opportunity to fulfill our mission to bring high-quality brain health care directly into communities that need it most.”To address the broad dementia care gaps within the state, ATRIO Health Plans decided to partner with Isaac Health as a result of their advanced, evidence-based care model, the company's demonstrated clinical leadership in the field of ADRD (Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias), as well as its scalability and the ability for fast implementation.This partnership comes on the heels of Isaac Health’s $10.5 million Series A raise led by Flare Capital Partners, with participation from new investors, Industry Ventures, and Black Opal Ventures in August, which has enabled Isaac Health to expand its partnerships with health plans like ATRIO and implement new technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.