Isaac Health Works to Expand Access to Specialist Alzheimer’s Disease Care with LillyDirect

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Health, a leading virtual memory clinic specializing in brain health and dementia care, announced that customers can now connect to Isaac Health via LillyDirect, Lilly’s direct-to-consumer digital health platform. The listing on LillyDirect provides another way for patients with dementia to access comprehensive care from Isaac Health.With Isaac Health, people experiencing memory issues and early signs of Alzheimer’s disease can receive expert clinical evaluation and support, including virtual cognitive assessments, diagnostic services, and treatment. Isaac’s care team works closely with patients to coordinate necessary testing, monitor progress, and ensure safety and continuity of the most appropriate care throughout the treatment journey. It also provides additional support services, such as care navigation and caregiver support, through the Isaac Health platform.“Disease-modifying treatments have represented a seismic shift in the way we approach Alzheimer’s disease—but they are only safe and effective if patients are diagnosed early and receive the right ongoing care,” said Dr. Joel Salinas, behavioral neurologist and Chief Medical Officer at Isaac Health.Isaac Health is available in all 50 states, accepts major insurance plans, and offers a free initial consultation to make expert memory care more accessible. Patients meet virtually with board-certified neurologists, psychiatrists, and other dementia specialists for evaluation, personalized care planning, treatment, and ongoing care management.This expansion comes amid a growing need. More than seven million Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s disease, a number expected to nearly double by 2050. By 2060, over one million new cases of dementia will occur each year. Yet, timely access to diagnosis and treatment remains elusive: 40 percent of the U.S. live in a “ dementia neurology desert ,” and the national average wait time to see a dementia specialist in person is 36 months Isaac Health’s virtual-first model helps bridge this gap by delivering expert care quickly and conveniently for patients and families navigating the earliest signs of cognitive decline.To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit www.isaachealth.com/expert-care or LillyDirect.com.

