DrFirst Announces 2025 Healthiverse Heroes Award Winners

DrFirst Logo

Award Honors Healthcare Champions Using Technology in Innovative Ways to Advance Medication Access, Affordability, and Adherence to Improve Patient Outcomes

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst today announced the winners of its 2025 Healthiverse Heroes Award program. Now in its fifth year, the award honors healthcare organizations for their innovative use of technology to enhance medication management workflows and improve patient outcomes.“We are pleased to recognize these outstanding organizations for eliminating the barriers that often stand in the way of patients starting and staying on prescribed medications,” said Laizer Kornwasser, CEO of DrFirst. “They have each done something remarkable. They have taken the everyday frustrations of medication management and turned them into opportunities to better serve patients. That’s exactly the kind of innovation we need more of in healthcare.”The award is an extension of the company’s efforts to Unite the Healthiverse, a term DrFirst coined to represent its vision for connecting healthcare stakeholders with the information they need when they need it.Winners were selected based on multiple criteria, including forward-looking use of technology and level of impact. Nominees were judged by the DrFirst clinical team, led by its chief medical officer and other experts with backgrounds in medicine and pharmacy.2025 Healthiverse Heroes Award WinnersHealthcare OrganizationsPlatinum (tie):• Accredo Specialty Pharmacy• Piedmont HealthcareGold: Hackensack Meridian HealthSilver (tie):• Buffalo Medical Group• WellpathBronze: Memorial Healthcare (Fla.)Honorable Mention: Cone HealthTechnology PartnersGold: Wise Hospice OptionsSilver: ElsevierSee the full list of winners from the past five years.About DrFirstFor 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare workflows and help patients start and stay on therapy with end-to-end solutions that enhance prescription access, affordability, and adherence. DrFirst has recently won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of clinical-grade AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions help 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 450,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs and health information systems, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.