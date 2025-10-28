Prep Edu explores the future of education with AI at EdTech Asia Summit 2025

Prep Edu's CEO, Tu Pham, with other global EdTech leaders in Asia EdTech Summit

Prep Edu participated in the EdTech Asia Summit with Founder & CEO Mr. Tu Pham serving as a key speaker.

At Prep Edu, we’re focused on how AI can make language learning more personal, accessible, and human.” — CEO Tu Pham

SINGAPORE, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Focused on how technology is reshaping education and employment, EdTech Asia Summit 2025 gathered leaders and investors, including Mr. Tu Pham of Prep Edu ​EDTECH ASIA SUMMIT 2025 THEMEHeld on October 17-18 in Singapore, the 10th annual EdTech Asia Summit served as a premier platform for innovation, spotlighting the transformative role of AI in education and workforce development across Asia and the Global South.This year’s summit centered on transformation through AI, with a special highlight on education and language assessment. Prep Edu, a fast-growing EdTech platform, joined the event, with Founder & CEO, Mr. Tu Pham, featured as a key speaker.REDEFINING LANGUAGE LEARNING WITH HUMAN-CENTERED AIPrep Edu is the next-generation AI platform that personalizes language learning, teaching, and testing for faster, better results. During the panel "Language Training in Transition: Market Trends and Evolving Assessment Pathways" at the summit, Mr. Tu Pham joined other global EdTech leaders to explore how technology is redefining instructional design and reshaping assessment frameworks to prepare learners for the future workforce.Tu shared, “At Prep Edu, we are focused on how AI can make language learning more personal, accessible, and human. We understand that technology alone is not enough. Meaningful education also requires a deep investment in content quality. That’s why Prep Edu is dedicated to personalized, value-driven learning experiences that empower real results”, highlighting Prep Edu’s role in advancing AI-driven language assessment.At the summit, Prep Edu also showcased its AI-powered learning solutions, including Virtual Speaking Room, Virtual Writing Room, and Teacher Bee AI , providing organizations and individuals with an experience of how AI is applied in learning instruction and assessment.ADVANCING PERSONALIZED LEARNING WITH AI ACROSS ASIABy participating in EdTech Asia Summit 2025, Prep Edu reinforces its commitment to delivering every learner a dedicated and personalized AI-powered tutor. The company also continues to drive innovation in instructional design and assessment, enhancing learning outcomes across Asia.In line with its vision, Prep Edu has expanded into key Asian markets, establishing a strong foundation to empower learners and educators through AI-personalized content and proven educational methods.

