Prep Edu – Next-Gen AI EdTech for Smarter Language Learning

VIETNAM, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prep Edu , an AI-powered language learning, teaching, and testing platform, has marked its fifth anniversary with a series of key milestones. From its early days as a small language classroom, Prep Edu has steadily grown into a dedicated and trusted AI-driven tutor for every student. In recent years, the company has expanded across Southeast Asia, laying the foundation for its ambition to deliver high-quality education solutions to students worldwide.Prep Edu began as a small language class led by teacher Tu Pham, who holds two Master’s degrees in Language Teaching and Business Management from top UK universities. With over 10 years of teaching experience, Tu has guided thousands of students into top universities in Vietnam and abroad. In 2020, he and his friend Nam Tran co-founded Prep Edu to bring high-quality learning and testing experiences to students nationwide. “The ultimate vision of Prep Edu is to make every learner feel like they have a dedicated personal teacher and mentor,” Tu shared.KEY MILESTONES AND GLOBAL EXPANSIONOver the past five years, the company has achieved several significant milestones:Pioneering AI-Powered tools: In 2021-2023, Prep Edu launched comprehensive IELTS course and TOEIC course featuring advanced AI tools. The Prep AI Test Practice , including Virtual Speaking Room (VSR) and Virtual Writing Room (VWR), offers unlimited, 24/7 practice with feedback systems that boast up to 90% accuracy, providing learners with a level of personalized support previously unavailable. In 2025, Prep launched Teacher Bee AI - a dedicated virtual tutor to support students anytime.Expanding language and course offerings: The year 2024 saw the introduction of Prep HSK, a Chinese-language course, and PrepTalk, a practical English communication course. The platform also expanded its TOEIC offerings to include Speaking & Writing, meeting the growing demand for real-world language skills.Regional growth and global ambition: With a strong domestic presence of over 600,000 learners, Prep Edu is now expanding its footprint across Southeast Asia. In December 2024, the platform successfully launched in Thailand, quickly attracting a loyal user base. The company continued its regional expansion into Indonesia in early 2025, with aspirations to enter key Asian markets like Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.Securing significant funding: Prep Edu has garnered strong support from leading venture funds, securing a total of $9 million in just five years, validating the company's growth and technological potential.RECOGNITIONPrep Edu’s journey has also been recognized with several prestigious local and regional awards, notably including:(1) Southeast Asian representatives participating in the Global EdTech Startup Awards 2024 – the world's largest EdTech competition.(2) “2024 NextGen Tech 30 Award”, organized by Granite Asia, aims to honor businesses with breakthrough technologies and significant contributions to ASEAN’s economy.(3) Top 50 “Most Promising EdTech startups” across Southeast Asia by Holon IQ at Edtech Asia in both 2023 & 2024.(4) "Most Promising and Pioneering AI-powered Application in Education Award" at Edtech Asia 2023.As a next-generation AI that personalizes learning, testing, and teaching for faster and better results, Prep Edu is poised to become a leading platform for language learning and test preparation across Southeast Asia and the wider Asian region. Follow Prep Edu’s journey and exciting news at: prepedu.com.

