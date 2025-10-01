AI-powered Edtech startup Prep Edu expands rapidly across Asia

Prep Edu expands rapidly in Indonesia Prep Edu at IDP IELTS EXPO 2025 in Thailand

Prep Edu, an AI-powered learning, teaching, and testing platform, has expanded rapidly across Asia following its huge success in Vietnam.

The ultimate vision of Prep Edu is to make every learner feel like they have an AI-dedicated personal teacher and mentor.” — CEO Tu Pham

VIETNAM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prep Edu , an AI-powered learning, teaching, and testing platform, was built to address real challenges of language learning and test preparation. By leveraging AI and advanced technologies, Prep Edu offers personalized, effective, and accessible learning experiences.PREP EDU COURSES AND AI-POWERED FEATURESTo equip learners with the essential skills for both exams and real-life communication, Prep Edu provides a variety of courses, from IELTS TOEIC , and HSK to Academic English for Teens and PrepTalk – a program dedicated to business communication.The platform also offers AI-powered features such as personalized Study Plan, Virtual Speaking Room (VSR), Virtual Writing Room (VWR), and AI tutor - Teacher Bee AI, which helps learners practice at their own pace, everywhere, every time, while receiving instant, detailed feedback. These solutions address long-standing barriers in traditional learning, including a lack of personalization, limited feedback, and restricted flexibility.EXPANDING ACROSS ASIARecognized as a leading EdTech startup in Vietnam, Prep Edu has supported over 600,000 students, with more than 90% achieving their target scores. Following the strong success in Vietnam, Prep Edu is now accelerating its expansion into key Asian markets.In just 1 year, from late 2024 to 2025, Prep Edu has officially launched in Thailand, Indonesia, and Taiwan. The demand for language learning and test preparation is witnessing strong and continuous growth, driven by aspirations to study abroad and advance their careers in an increasingly competitive world.Additionally, learners are becoming more accustomed to online learning and AI-powered platforms due to its efficiency and convenience. These dynamics create potential opportunities for Prep Edu, allowing the platform to expand its presence and deliver AI-powered language learning solutions across Asia.A few months after the launch in Thailand, Prep Edu has already welcomed around 2,000 Thai learners while building strong partnerships with leading organizations such as IDP, British Council, and Dek-D. Meanwhile, in Indonesia and Taiwan, trial sign-ups, app downloads, and website traffic rose significantly in the first weeks. “The strong early response in Thailand, Indonesia, and Taiwan reinforces our confidence in the potential of these markets,” said Tu Pham, CEO of Prep Edu.With both B2C and B2B segments, Prep Edu has demonstrated strong product-market fit and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for both individual learners and organizations.GLOBAL RECOGNITIONIn recent years, Prep Edu has been honored with numerous awards internationally, such as the representative of Southeast Asian at the Global EdTech Startup Awards (2024), Top 50 Most Promising EdTech Startups across Southeast Asia by HolonIQ (2024), NextGen Tech 30 Award (2024), and Most Promising and Pioneering AI-powered Application in education award at EdTech Asia (2023).These recognitions demonstrate their impact on innovative education in Asia. Backed by cutting-edge technology and strong resources, Prep Edu is well-positioned to scale its regional presence across Asia and shape the future of AI language learning in the fast-evolving EdTech landscape.Discover more about Prep Edu at prepedu.com

