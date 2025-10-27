Miranda Water Technologies Boosts Rural Ontario Housing Capacity with Miracell® Wastewater Treatment System

The Miracell® RBC Ultra integrates biological treatment and membrane filtration in a compact, modular design. Its treated water can be reused for irrigation and fire suppression, helping rural communities conserve freshwater and grow sustainably.

The Northumberland County development could triple residential design capacity while advancing goals under Ontario’s Bill 17

Our original plan called for about 50 homes, but with the performance of this system, we can now design for up to 150 units for the site, depending on the density that the housing market demands.” — Al Rose, President of StalwoodHomes

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miranda Water Technologies, a global leader in decentralized water and wastewater treatment, announced that its Miracell® RBC Ultra system has been selected for a new residential community to be developed in partnership with Robe Development Corporation and StalwoodHomes located in Northumberland County, Ontario. The community, originally designed for 50 residential estate homes, can now sustainably support up to 150 homes due to the high efficiency and compact design of the MiracellRBC Ultra.This achievement demonstrates how communities across Ontario can responsibly expand housing opportunities while aligning with the Protect Ontario by Building Faster and Smarter Act, 2025 (Bill 17, 2025) . The legislation supports increased housing supply, efficient land use, and modern infrastructure solutions that balance growth with environmental protection.Historically, rural housing has been limited by the need for large private septic systems, which restrict density to 0.75 to 1.5-acre lots. With the MiracellRBC Ultra, the development can now be designed to accommodate 50 to 70-foot frontage for single lots, as well as enabling a diverse mix of housing types such as semi-detached homes, townhomes, and low-rise condominiums or condominiums. This advancement enables a greater variety of housing options, with significantly improved affordability, and increased economic diversity, while maintaining strong environmental performance.“The MiracellRBC Ultra has transformed how we can plan this community,” said Al Rose, President of StalwoodHomes. “Our original plan called for about 50 homes, but with the performance of this system, we can now responsibly design for up to 150 units for the site, depending on the density that the housing market demands, and all while protecting the local environment. Beyond just the capacity gains, the system’s ability to reuse treated water for irrigating shared green spaces and for fire suppression storage makes this a more sustainable, self-reliant community. For us, it is about building attainable homes while protecting the land and water that define rural Ontario.”This design approach shows how private innovation, guided by forward-thinking provincial and municipal policy, can help meet provincial housing goals while preserving Ontario’s rural character.“Miranda Water Technologies is proud to partner with developers like Robe Development and StalwoodHomes who are taking leadership roles in solving Ontario’s rural housing and infrastructure challenges,” said Michael Skinner, CEO of Miranda Water Technologies. “This project is a clear example of how progressive developers are rising to the occasion. The true issue in Ontario is not only about building more homes, but also about enabling growth in areas where the absence of traditional infrastructure has made it impossible. The MiracellRBC Ultra allows rural communities to grow sustainably, protect water resources, and provide affordable housing at the same time. This new development will be a model of how innovation and collaboration can drive sustainable growth across Ontario.”For the municipality, the benefits are equally significant. Higher residential density increases the local tax base, supports efficient land use, and creates a valuable infrastructure asset. The centralized wastewater system can eventually be transferred to municipal ownership, ensuring long-term public value and stewardship.The MiracellRBC Ultra integrates biological treatment and membrane filtration in a compact modular design suited for rural and unserved areas. Its treated water can be safely reused for irrigation and fire suppression, helping communities conserve freshwater and enhance resilience.About Miranda Water TechnologiesMiranda Water Technologies is a global provider of decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions that support reuse, purification, and long-term water security. Founded in Türkiye, Miranda operates offices in Ankara, Türkiye, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. The company is an investment of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) and private Canadian shareholders.Miranda’s core technologies include the proprietary Miracellbiological treatment system, the R/OCellreverse osmosis unit that converts seawater, brackish, well, or contaminated sources into clean drinking water, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization.With over 1,200 systems deployed in more than 40 countries and supported by a global network of distributors and installers, Miranda delivers scalable, modular, and energy-efficient technologies. Its solutions are trusted across a wide range of applications, including municipal infrastructure, residential developments, industrial facilities, remote and island communities, and First Nations and Indigenous communities.Learn more, explore FAQs, and access product updates at www.mirandawater.com About StalwoodHomesStalwoodHomes is an Ontario-based homebuilder with a long-standing reputation for quality craftsmanship and community-focused design. Based in Cobourg, the company is committed to creating sustainable, attainable, and well-planned neighbourhoods across Eastern Ontario. With each project, StalwoodHomes integrates thoughtful design, lasting value, and environmental responsibility to build communities where families can thrive. Learn more at www.stalwoodhomes.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.