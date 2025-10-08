Miranda Water Technologies Expands Distribution in Central America and the Dominican Republic with Prevassa Partnership

Miranda Water Technologies and Prevassa announce a new partnership expanding distribution across Central America and the Dominican Republic.

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miranda Water Technologies, a global leader in decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, has signed a regional distribution agreement with Prevassa , a network of environmental engineering firms operating across Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.Under this agreement, Prevassa joins Miranda’s partner program as an Integration and Development Partner, authorized to market, deploy, and support Miranda’s technologies across these markets, including the Dominican Republic. These include the patented Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC) for modular wastewater treatment, energy-efficient R/OCellreverse osmosis desalination systems, compact Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs), Atmospheric Water Generators, and automation solutions such as the SmartCell remote monitoring platform.“We have spent years evaluating water and wastewater technologies, and Miranda stood out as a clear leader,” said Salvador Moscoso, spokesperson for Prevassa. “Their innovative portfolio delivers the efficiency, reliability, and scalability needed in the countries we serve. With more than 1,200 systems deployed globally, we are confident in Miranda’s proven ability to ensure reliable access to clean water and effective wastewater treatment for the industries and communities we support.”Miranda’s decentralized solutions are widely used in residential developments, mining operations, hospitality infrastructure, and remote or off-grid applications. Among these technologies, the Miracellsystem stands out for delivering biological treatment performance that surpasses conventional systems while using up to 85 percent less energy and requiring minimal maintenance. Its modular, ready-to-deploy design ensures scalability and makes it adaptable to both population growth and challenging environments.“We were immediately impressed by Prevassa’s technical expertise and strong commitment to customer service,” said Michael Skinner, President & CEO of Miranda Water Technologies. “Their multinational team combines local insight with a trusted presence, ensuring successful deployment and long-term support. This partnership enables countries in their network to access Miranda’s patented technologies supported by regional expertise, delivering reliable and sustainable water treatment solutions for both communities and industries.”This partnership advances Miranda’s mission to expand access to clean water and sustainable wastewater treatment, working with trusted regional partners to deliver reliable and cost-effective solutions tailored to each community.About Miranda Water TechnologiesMiranda Water Technologies is a global provider of decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions that support reuse, purification, and long-term water security. Founded in Ankara, Türkiye, Miranda operates offices in Ankara, Peterborough, Ontario, and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. The company is an investment of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) and private Canadian shareholders.Miranda’s core technologies include the proprietary Miracellbiological treatment system, the R/OCellreverse osmosis unit that converts seawater, brackish, well, or contaminated sources into clean drinking water, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization.With over 1,200 systems deployed in more than 40 countries and supported by a global network of distributors and installers, Miranda delivers scalable, modular, and energy-efficient technologies. Its solutions are trusted across a wide range of applications, including municipal infrastructure, residential developments, industrial facilities, remote and island communities, and First Nations and Indigenous communities.Learn more, explore FAQs, and access product updates at www.mirandawater.com About PrevassaPrevassa is a multinational environmental engineering company specializing in the design, construction, and operation of water and wastewater treatment systems. Operating across Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic, the company delivers tailored solutions that address both public and private sector requirements while ensuring environmental compliance. Its services include potable and wastewater treatment system design and management, environmental permitting, biosolids and grease handling, occupational health and safety, and environmental audits. Prevassa is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable solutions that protect human health and the environment while helping clients meet regulatory standards. Learn more at www.prevassa.com

