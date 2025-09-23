Miranda Water Technologies Expands Wastewater Capabilities with Acquisition of Ontario Water Wastewater Consulting

Miranda Water Technologies welcomes Jamie Mason, VP of Solution Engineering, following the acquisition of Ontario Water Wastewater Consulting.

The acquisition of Ontario Water Wastewater Consulting strengthens Miranda’s ability to deliver sustainable, end-to-end water and wastewater technologies.

The addition of OWWC strengthens our Ontario base and underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.” — Michael Skinner

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miranda Water Technologies , a global provider of sustainable decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions , announced today the acquisition of Ontario Water Wastewater Consulting (OWWC). The Ontario-based consulting and custom manufacturing firm is recognized for delivering tailored water and wastewater solutions. This acquisition strengthens Miranda’s ability to deliver complete end-to-end technologies for communities, industries, and municipalities worldwide.OWWC is known for its expertise in developing advanced control systems and engineered wastewater solutions, alongside manufacturing high-quality custom components for treatment processes. By combining these capabilities with Miranda’s proven technologies, including the Miracell® Rotating Biological Contactor and the R/OCellreverse osmosis system, Miranda enhances its capacity to provide scalable, adaptable, and integrated water solutions.Jamie Mason, founder and principal of OWWC, will join Miranda Water Technologies as Vice President of Solution Engineering and has also taken an equity position in the company. “I am excited to bring the OWWC team fully into Miranda. We have been working closely for some time, and this step allows us to align under one vision. With Miranda’s global platform and resources, we can elevate our consulting and manufacturing solutions to the next level. Taking an equity role shows my commitment to Miranda’s long-term growth and success.”Michael Skinner, Chief Executive Officer of Miranda Water Technologies, added, “Jamie’s expertise in solution design and custom manufacturing, along with his dedication to meeting customer needs with precision, makes him a perfect fit with Miranda’s global vision. Now, as both a shareholder and a full-time leader, he will play a pivotal role in advancing our product stack and delivering more integrated wastewater treatment solutions for clients. The addition of OWWC strengthens our Ontario base and underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.”The acquisition of OWWC reflects Miranda Water Technologies’ ongoing commitment to innovation, combining consulting expertise with custom manufacturing to expand the global delivery of sustainable and efficient water and wastewater treatment technologies.About Miranda Water TechnologiesMiranda Water Technologies is a global provider of decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions that support reuse, purification, and long-term water security. Founded in Ankara, Türkiye, Miranda operates offices in Ankara, Peterborough, Ontario, and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands. The company is an investment of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: $RAKR) and private Canadian shareholders.Miranda’s core technologies include the proprietary Miracellwastewater treatment system, the R/OCellreverse osmosis unit that converts seawater, brackish, well, or contaminated sources into clean drinking water, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization.With over 1,200 systems deployed in more than 40 countries and supported by a global network of distributors and installers, Miranda delivers scalable, modular, and energy-efficient technologies. Its solutions are trusted across a wide range of applications, including municipal infrastructure, residential developments, industrial facilities, remote and island communities, and First Nations and Indigenous communities.Learn more, explore FAQs, and access product updates at www.mirandawater.com

