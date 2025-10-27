Zia Health Founder Dr. Sabrina Patel Highlights Patient-Centered Care at TEDxStGeorge

Sabrina Patel MD

Zia Health in Ormond Beach offers concierge functional medicine, hormone optimization, and personalized wellness programs for lasting health and vitality.

ORMOND BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if your lab results say you’re “normal,” but you still don’t feel well? Dr. Sabrina Patel, founder of Zia Health in Ormond Beach, is reshaping healthcare with her TEDx talk, “What Happens When Doctors Believe Patients?” She highlights how listening to patients’ experiences—not just numbers—can revolutionize health outcomes.Dr. Patel, a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Functional Medicine provider, delivered her talk at TEDxStGeorge, emphasizing the power of patient-centered care and root-cause medicine. Her approach integrates hormone optimization, functional medicine labs, and personalized wellness programs, offering residents of Ormond Beach and surrounding Volusia County an alternative to traditional healthcare.“True healing begins when doctors listen to the patient, not just the lab results,” says Dr. Patel. “By combining science with compassion, we help people achieve real health and vitality.”As founder of Zia Health, located at 305 Clyde Morris Blvd #200, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, Dr. Patel provides concierge functional medicine services, including hormone optimization, metabolic health, gut health, and anti-aging strategies. Her HEALing method ensures each patient receives a customized plan tailored to their unique needs.Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Dr. Patel draws on over 10 years of clinical experience in hospitalist and outpatient care. She is trained in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, a member of the Menopause Society and Age Management Medicine Group, and combines evidence-based medicine with a holistic, patient-centered approach.The TEDx talk is now available online: Watch Dr. Patel’s TEDx Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17ccrxcUolQ About Dr. Sabrina PatelDr. Sabrina Patel, MD, is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Functional Medicine provider specializing in hormone health, gut health, metabolic balance, and wellness optimization. She integrates traditional medicine with root-cause healing to help patients regain energy, hormonal balance, and overall vitality.About Zia HealthLocated in Ormond Beach, FL, Zia Health is a premier concierge functional medicine clinic. Services include functional medicine programs, hormone optimization, nutraceutical guidance, aesthetics, and personalized wellness plans. Zia Health focuses on prevention, root-cause medicine, and long-term wellness, offering residents of Ormond Beach and Volusia County personalized strategies for optimal health.

What Happens When Doctors Believe Patients? | Sabrina Patel MD | TEDxStGeorge

