AG Yost Kicks Off Statewide Initiative to Curb Worsening Problem of Elder Abuse, Exploitation

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — With financial exploitation and other forms of elder abuse growing more pervasive and sophisticated, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today launched a statewide campaign aimed at encouraging Ohioans to become familiar with the types and signs of abuse and to report these crimes.

Estimates show that 1 in 10 Ohioans age 60 or older suffer abuse, and only 1 in 5 cases are ever reported.

“There is an epidemic of underreporting,” Yost said. “Our elders need to know that there is no shame in being victimized. The shame belongs only to those who harm and take advantage of vulnerable residents.”

In remarks presented at the October meeting of the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Commission, Yost introduced a video — titled “What’s Done in the Dark” — aimed at educating Ohioans about this “devastating yet often invisible crime” and eliminating any stigma associated with being a victim.

The video, a central component of the awareness campaign, will be shared by Yost’s Elder Justice Unit at public events throughout Ohio. It also serves as the centerpiece of new Elder Abuse Resources webpages on the Attorney General’s website.

According to state statistics, Ohio has seen a 400% increase in the past seven years in cases of elder abuse, which includes neglect as well as physical, emotional, sexual and financial abuse.

Even more astounding: In the vast majority of cases, the abuser knows the victim well.

“It’s hard to wrap your head around, but the main perpetrator in about 90% of cases is a family member or another trusted individual,” Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel explains in the video. “They have access and knowledge of the victim — it’s a tragedy every time.”

Schiffel encourages Ohioans to learn the signs of elder abuse and “not be afraid” to report it.

“Many times, seniors are reluctant to report abuse because of embarrassment, and it’s really up to us to protect them,” she says. “And that means being vigilant.”

Beyond embarrassment, abuse victims may fear retaliation, may have physical or mental limitations, may be dependent upon their abuser, or may blame themselves for the abuse – contributing to the underreporting problem.

Yost said it’s important for aging Ohioans to know that others care about their suffering and that reporting the crime is the best way to put a stop to it.

“I cannot stress this enough: You are not alone. You are the victim, and we are here to help.”

Also during the commission meeting, Yost announced that his office is partnering with the Ohio Pharmacists Association to promote the campaign and educate pharmacists on how to spot elder abuse and exploitation.

David E. Burke, executive director of the Pharmacists Association, said the organization is eager to see the collaboration “lead to the prosecution of these heinous acts against seniors.”

“Pharmacy plays a role in maintaining health and dignity,” Burke said. “With this effort, that assistance extends beyond the pharmacy counter."

The Attorney General’s Office is developing training for pharmacists to help them identify those being exploited or abused. Pharmacies also will be showcasing campaign materials in their stores and attaching information to prescriptions.

The partnership is the first of many that Yost’s office is seeking to form with “front line” organizations that regularly come in contact with older Ohioans.

“It’s going to take all of us – pharmacists, bankers, law enforcement, physicians, retirement communities, and you and me – to get at the root of this scourge,” Yost said. “Our senior citizens deserve dignity, protection and justice as much as anybody else.”

Featured in the video are several Ohio victims. In sharing their stories, they are helping to educate other victims about the prevalence of elder abuse and empowering them to step forward so their abusers can be brought to justice.

“Ohio owes a debt of gratitude to those who have helped to create this inspiring video,” Yost said. “We should all be proud of our fellow Ohioans who – for the greater good of our great state – stepped forward to share their painful stories so that others may have the strength and courage to do the same. God bless them.”

Media Contact:

Hannah Hundley: 614-906-9113

-30-