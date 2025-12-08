Six Arrested in Ashland County Human Trafficking Sting

(ASHLAND, Ohio) — Agents from the H.E.A.L. Human Trafficking Task Force arrested six men for allegedly trying to buy sex during a recent undercover operation, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Ashland County Sheriff Kurt Schneider announced today.

“These are men you might encounter any day – a farmer, a forklift operator, an auto parts manager and an electrician,” Yost said. “Our task forces conduct these stings not only to reduce the demand for human trafficking, but also to raise awareness that this nefarious behavior happens all across the state.”

The H.E.A.L. Task Force conducted a one-day operation in the Ashland area on Dec. 5 to arrest men seeking to buy sex and to identify potential victims of human trafficking. The task force was assisted by the Ashland City Police Department and Safe Haven of Ashland.

“This was another successful collaboration between multiple agencies, combating the crisis of human trafficking,” Schneider said. “Buying sex is illegal in Ohio, and we will continue to work proactively to eradicate this crime. Victims of human trafficking endure pain and suffering, and we are committed to helping them, while bringing offenders to justice.”

These men were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution in Ashland Municipal Court:

Mark Gamble, 55, Dublin

James Heffelfinger, 62, Butler

Christopher Johnson, 33, Mansfield

Carlos Osorio, 43, Bucyrus

Steven Shilliday, 28, Ashland

Scott Stolcals, 41, Nova

An additional person was identified by the task force as a potential victim of human trafficking and was provided social services.

The H.E.A.L. Human Trafficking Task Force, established under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, is named for its membership, consisting of the sheriff’s offices of Huron, Erie, Ashland and Lorain counties. The Perkins Township Police Department and Sheffield Village Police Department also are members of the task force.

To report suspected human trafficking in Ohio:

