Japanese Artist Minami Minami Releases 'please' The New Dance Single & Part 4 Of Her Upcoming Solo EP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese artist Minami Minami has just released her new dance single "please", the 4th offering that coincides with the 4th stage of grief…depression, from her upcoming 2026 7 song release (based on the 7 stages of grief).Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Fernando Garibay ( Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Armen Van Burren) and co-written with Nasri (MAGIC!), "please" strips down heartbreak to its most human form: bargaining. The track reveals another layer of MINAMI’s cinematic 7-part journey through grief and healing.At its core, "please" is the sound of desperation colliding with desire. It’s the moment when heartbreak drives you back to the very person who broke you, not for love, but for relief. The track is aching, sensual, and unguarded, pulling listeners into that fragile space between self-awareness and surrender.WATCH: Lyric Video for "please" : https://youtu.be/Ky-v1xCgjUo " 'please' is when you bargain with the idea of getting back, even if it’s just for one night. "please" comes after the anger fades. You know deep down the story should end, but you can’t help wanting to rewrite it,” explains Minami Minami.Minami’s voice drips with longing as she pleads for one more night, weaving through verses that admit weakness with devastating honesty. The chorus begs, repeats, spirals, mirroring the endless cycle of craving what hurts you most. It’s not about forever; it’s about right now. About touching the familiar, even when you know it might scar again."please" is the follow-up to Minami’ Minami’s most recent release “black dress” that chronicles the third stage of grief (anger), focusing on unending late-night thoughts, the second-guessing of decisions and the hope that maybe it’s not really over.Inspired by the 7 stages of grief, Minami Minami unravels her pain through 7 powerful singles, each representing a stage of healing. Raw, intimate and universally relatable, the music tells a story of loss, self-reflection, and ultimately re-birth. The official video for "please” will be available in early November and was directed by Mino, a Japanese director and leading visual artist whose work combines art and technology and draws inspiration from fine art, cinema and surrealism.Lookout for Minami Minami’s full EP during Q1 of 2026.Contact: Deborah Radel at DRPR, deborah@drpr.us

