J-POP ICON MINAMI MINAMI DROPS NEW SINGLE 'IN MY HEAD' JOINING FORCES WITH PRODUCER FERNANDO GARIBAY & SONGWRITER NASRI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- J-Pop icon MINAMI MINAMI has released her highly personal, self-reflective single “in my head,” the second track from her upcoming 7-part album about the seven emotional stages of a breakup. In just four passionately charged minutes, MINAMI MINAMI encapsulates everything we all go through after a relationship falls apart, with the 2nd single focused on “denial.”To bring her singular vision to life, Minami Minami (one half of Japan’s trailblazing J-Pop duo CREAM) has joined forces with Producer Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Armen Van Buuren etc.) and Songwriter Nasri (lead singer of MAGIC!) to answer the musical question: What would J-Pop sound like on a global platform? The result is a body of work that offers a timeless polished sound that draws bold inspiration from city pop,’80s dance music, and shimmering synth textures all wrapped in sleek, affecting modern pop production.Watch Video for “in my head” here: https://youtu.be/mBMLsQp0RQA The more you listen, the more you find how “in my head” goes deeper within to explore the denial that inevitably follows a breakup, the unending late-night thoughts, the second-guessing, and the hope that maybe it’s not really over. Or, as MINAMI MINAMI so succinctly puts it herself, “This is Part 2 of my 7-part EP about the emotional stages of a breakup. Part 1 was shock. Part 2? Denial.”The sound of “in my head” buoys the weight of this infectious pop-laced confessional, expressive at its very core, yet undeniably catchy. This is heartbreak with a hook and pain wrapped in a melody, all of it buttressed by supple beats, dramatic drums breaks, call-and-response vocals, and dreamy dance-pop keyboards. With confessional lyrics like, “Sorry to call but I started to feel like you miss me,” this song taps into the very soul of that vulnerable inner dialogue we all carry within ourselves but rarely say out loud.With the launch of her first solo project, an all-English body of work crafted entirely for the international stage, MINAMI MINAMI steps into a bold new creative chapter. This highly personal project has been 2½ years in the making, and it is unlike anything she has done before. Set inside a different dimension — her own mind — each song on the new album to come explores a surreal, emotional landscape as MINAMI MINAMI processes the depths of heartbreak and transformation. Inspired by the seven stages of grief, MINAMI MINAMI will be unraveling her pain throughout seven powerful singles, each one representing a stage of healing. Raw, intimate, and universally relatable, the music on her forthcoming EP tells a riveting story of loss, self-reflection, and, ultimately, rebirth and “in my head” is the next, hard-truth-telling chapter.The hard truth is, “in my head” speaks to anyone who’s ever tried to rewrite that unwanted ending, even if only in their imagination. This is MINAMI MINAMI’s story told from a dimension deep within her mind, but it’s a story shared with us all in the language the world speaks music, sweet music. With the release of “in my head,” MINAMI MINAMI steps outside of her inner cocoon in to attain maximal emotional impact.MINAMI MINAMI Instagram https://www.instagram.com/minamiminami.official/

