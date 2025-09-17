Yachtley Crew Release Seas The Night LP On September 19th, Featuring ‘Pain Of Losing You’ Written By Diane Warren

Seas The Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YACHT ROCK ROYALTYYACHTLEY CREW SEIZE THE MOMENTWITH NEW SEAS THE NIGHT LP OUT ON SEPTEMBER 19thAlbum Features 11 Tracks Including An Original Song, “Pain Of Losing You,”Written For Yachtley Crew By Legendary & Award-Winning Songwriter Diane Warren“Love this record, love these guys, and everyone needs a little Yachtley Crew in their lives.” said songwriter Diane WarrenBatten down the hatches and tighten up your bottom end, as it’s high time for one and all to salute the news about an all-new studio album that’s coming from Yachtley Crew. Today, the seven-piece good-time SoCal band officially announce their new LP titled Seas The Night, which will be released by Earache Records on September 19, 2025. . Comprised of 11 choice tracks, (10 covers and 1 original song “Pain Of Losing You,”) the album spins from starboard to port with an endless stream of chill vibes and cool tunes in an unmistakable style that global fans have come to expect from their favorite Yacht Rock performers.“Since we started Yachtley Crew back in 2017, we have always wanted to record a full-length album of our most beloved Yacht Rock songs,” reveals lead vocalist Philly Ocean. “I remember it was one of the first things we dreamt about as a band. Here we are, eight years later, and it’s finally happening! Seas The Night is, I think, our greatest accomplishment as a band.”“Pain Of Losing You,” was written specifically for Yachtley Crew by the iconic multi-award-winnng songwriter Diane Warren, who has penned nine #1 and thirty-three Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. “We heard through our manager Andy Gould that Diane was a fan of Yachtley Crew and is a fan of the yacht rock genre. When we heard the song ‘Pain Of Losing You’ we knew that we had to record it. Honestly, it’s a dream come true to get to record a song written by someone as iconic as Diane Warren, and our producer Chris Lord-Alge knew exactly what to do to get it to sound like the Crew,” said Yachtley Crew.“Pain Of Losing You” is currently Top 15 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts and the band will release a Lo-Fi version of the song (produced by Knight Knight) in October.The seven members of the nautical-suited and captain’s-hat-clad Yachtley Crew are alternately known as “The Titans of Soft Rock” who bring the music of Seas The Night to life, are lead vocalist Phillip Daniel (Philly Ocean), drummer Rob Jones (Sailor Hawkins), bassist Chaz Ruiz (Baba Buoy), guitarist Thomas Gardner Jr. (Tommy Buoy), backing vocalist Curt Clendenin (Stoney Shores), saxophone/flutist Paul Pate (Pauly Shores), and keyboardist Matt Grossman (Matthew McDonald).Seas The Night was produced by Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Eagles, Norah Jones, Evanescence, Alice in Chains, James Taylor) at Lord-Alge’s studios in Los Angeles. Lord-Alge also helmed Yachtley Crew’s 2023 Seas The Day EP. “Almost immediately after signing with Earache Records, we went into the studio with our incredible producer, Chris Lord-Alge, to bring some of our favorite songs to life, and to ensure they contain the same energy and fun that we play them with onstage,” confirms Philly Ocean. “We spent the better part of 2024 in the studio whenever we weren’t touring, perfecting every note. The result is something we are not only so excited to share, but so proud of as well.”Seas The Night album will be presented in a number of formats including a CD digipak and on all major digital platforms. The album is also available on liquid-filled vinyl, blue/white merge vinyl, orange and black vinyl atYachtley Crew are fresh on the heels of a sold-out Australian tour and are currently on the 4th leg of their 2025 Seas The Night tour, with dates scheduled through November, including their longstanding residency at KAOS at The Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, NV.“This album is dedicated to all the fans of Yacht Rock and we know you’re going to love it, whether you have been to a Yachtley Crew show or not. If not…now’s your chance!” Philly Ocean, Yachtley Crew.YACHTLEY CREWSEAS THE NIGHT LP – TRACKLISTING1. Hold The Line2. Magic3. Pain Of Losing You4. You Make My Dreams (Come True)5. Biggest Part Of Me6. Reelin’ In The Years7. Break My Stride8. Turn Your Love Around9. Lowdown10. Come And Get Your Love11. I’m Still StandingYACHTLEY CREW ON THE ROAD09/18/25 Savannah, GA, Johnny Mercer Theater09/19/25 Lexington, SC Icehouse Amphithe25ater09/20/25 High Point, NC High Point University09/21/25 Macon, GA Macon City Auditorium9/23/25 Birmingham, AL Iron City09/24/25 Little Rock, AR The Hall09/26/25 St Lois, MO, The Hawthorn09/27/25 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center09/28/25 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom09/29/25 Wichita, KS The Cotillion10/01/25 Co Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center10/03/25 Dallas, TX Granada Theater10/04/25 Leander, TX The Haute Spot10/09/25 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center10/10/25 Atlantic City, NJ Harrah’s Resort10/11/25 Atlantic City, NJ Harrah’s Resort10/14/25 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere10/16/25 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts10/18/25 Danville, VA Caesars Virginia-Danville10/21/25 Syracuse, NY The Oncenter-Cruse Hinds Theatre10/22/25 Buffalo, NY The Town Ballroom10/24/25 Portsmouth, NH The Music Hall10/28/25 Warrendale, PA Jergens Rythm Grille10/30/25 Joilet, IL Rialto Square Theater10/31/25 Detroit, MI Music Hall for the Performing Arts11/01/25 La Porte, IN, La Porte Civic Auditorium11/07/25 Las Vegas, NV KAOS at the Palms Casino11/08/25 Las Vegas, NV KAOS at the Palms Casino11/29/25 Los Angeles, CA The Peacock Theater12/13/25 Porterville, CA Eagle Mountain Casino12/19/25 Las Vegas, NV KAOS at the Palms Casino12/20/25 Las Vegas, NV KAOS at the Palms Casino12/27/25 Del Mar CA, The Sound

Pain Of Losing You

