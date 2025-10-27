InventionHome® Inventor Creates Handheld Extraction Tool for Managing Loose Teeth in Non-Dental Medical Settings

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dominique J., Double Board-Certified Pediatric Anesthesiologist of over 15 years, from New York, NY is the creator of Dr. Toothfairy, a new single-use, handheld tooth extraction device designed to provide non-dental medical professionals with a safe, efficient means of removing loose or highly mobile teeth during the course of an anesthetic or prior to airway management. The device helps mitigate the serious risk of airway obstruction and aspiration events associated with dislodged teeth during surgical or procedural sedation.In anesthetic practice, loose teeth, especially in children, can present significant perioperative risk during airway management (e.g., intubation, LMA insertion, or oral airway placement). Dislodgement of teeth can lead to complete or partial airway obstruction, laryngospasm, or migration into the tracheobronchial tree, potentially causing complications such as pneumonitis, atelectasis, or pneumonia. Emergent procedures like bronchoscopy may then be required to retrieve the tooth that introduces further risk and cost to a patient.This tool addresses this by providing a simple, mechanical extraction solution that does not require dental training to operate. The device consists of a three- or four-prong gripping mechanism that is actuated via a button on the handle. When engaged, the prongs secure the loose tooth and extract it with minimal force if sufficient mobility is present. Once removed, the tooth is automatically deposited into an integrated holding chamber to prevent contamination and simplify disposal. The unit is designed for single-patient use to meet sanitation standards.Key features and benefits of Dr. Toothfairy include:• Prevention of Airway Complications: reduction in risk associated with airway obstruction, aspiration, and secondary complications during anesthesia.• Integrated Retention Chamber: captures the extracted tooth securely within a built-in, clear holding chamber for easy confirmation and hygienic disposal.• Disposable, Single-Use Design: ensures sterile use per patient and simplifies infection control protocol compliance.Dr. Toothfairy is intended for use in hospitals, surgical centers, emergency rooms, operating rooms, procedural suites, and other health care environments where dental consultation is unavailable or impractical. It offers a targeted solution for a high-risk but often overlooked issue in airway safety.Dominique filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Dr. Toothfairy product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Dr. Toothfairy can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

