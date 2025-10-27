Submit Release
WDE Seeks Public Comment On Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Chapter 48 Rules

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on the proposed Chapter 48 Rules pertaining to the passing of Enrolled Act 45 during the 2025 legislative session. Submit public comment online or via email to kimberly.wyman@wyo.gov, until 11:59 p.m. on December 12.

See the public comment form to view the statement of reasons for the changes and the strike and underline versions of the rule sets. All public comments will be recorded verbatim on the Secretary of State website, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, as part of the rules promulgation process. 

Media Contact:
Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer
307-777-2053
linda.finnerty@wyo.gov

