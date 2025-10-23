Superintendent’s Language & Literacy Initiative Announced with Multiple Statewide Partners

CHEYENNE – Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder announced the launch of a statewide Language and Literacy Initiative. This unified effort brings together elected officials, education partners, and community advocates in a shared commitment to improve reading achievement for all Wyoming students.

The collaborative group of partners includes the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE), members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB), the University of Wyoming (UW) College of Education, the UW Literacy Research Center and Clinic (LRCC), UW Division of Communication Disorders-Speech Language Pathology, UW Early Childhood Education, WYO Right to Read, the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, and Cox Campus.

“This is not just a one-time collaboration; this is an unprecedented coalition of state education leaders and parents united around ensuring that every kid in Wyoming can read at grade level,” said Degenfelder. “Literacy is the gateway to learning-we have all the players at the table to support our local schools in ensuring our students get the early interventions necessary to open that gateway.”

Initial plans for the partnership will see the WDE offering structured literacy professional development in the science of reading for educators statewide in collaboration with Cox Campus. Additionally, UW is building opportunities in its preservice, in-service, and graduate educator preparation and professional learning. Wyoming’s educator preparation pathways will be expanded to improve outcomes for students with dyslexia through a new Dyslexia Specialist Program being introduced by the UW LRCC in partnership with the International Dyslexia Association.

The Wyoming PTSB is integrating the International Dyslexia Association’s Knowledge and Practice Standards into its review process and creating a Structured Literacy Certificate pathway for educators. And finally, the Ellbogen Foundation made a $16,500 grant to the WDE to launch the Ellbogen Language and Literacy Fellowship. The grant will allow for up to 100 Wyoming educators to earn national certification through the Knowledge and Practice Examination for Effective Reading Instruction (KPEERI).

“Literacy is the foundation of all learning. It gives every child access to information, opportunity, and power. Ensuring that all Wyoming students can read and write successfully requires a true coalition of educators, policymakers, and communities working together,” said Dr. Jenna Shim, John P. “Jack” Ellbogen Dean, UW College of Education. “In the College of Education, we are proud to stand alongside all our important partners who share our commitment to advancing literacy for every Wyoming child.”

“The PTSB has created a Structured Literacy Certificate endorsement to recognize educators who have completed the structured literacy professional development, which shows they have the knowledge and skills to help all students improve their literacy proficiency. The PTSB has also created a Dyslexia Specialist endorsement for those who complete the UW Dyslexia program, which will provide more in-depth diagnostic support for students who have dyslexia and other reading difficulties beyond what the structured literacy professional development is able to provide. The PTSB is happy to once again partner with the WDE and the UW College of Education to provide quality instruction to the students of Wyoming,” said Brendan O’Connor, Executive Director, PTSB.

On September 26, 2025, the WDE also announced a $24.4 million federal grant to improve literacy instruction. The WDE will launch a competitive grant process for school districts in January 2026 to disperse these funds.

Left to Right: Nikki Baldwin, UW Early Childhood Education; Wendy Schuler, Wyoming State Senator; Brenden O’Connor, Wyoming PTSB; Megan Degenfelder, Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction; Kari Rodin, WYO Right to Read; Dr. Jenna Shim, UW College of Education; Dr. Claudia Ladd, WDE; and Kim Gustafson, UW LRCC.

