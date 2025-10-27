Burckhardt Compression delivers optimized compression solution for LNG terminals in Nicaragua and the Bahamas
BC has delivered a compression solution for a manufacturer of engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale LNG and industrial gas plants.
The customer faced a time-sensitive project requiring a compression solution that could be rapidly deployed, fit within constrained terminal layouts, and deliver high reliability and performance under cryogenic conditions. Key requirements included:
- Turnkey, skid-mounted configuration
- Compact footprint
- High reliability and performance under cryogenic conditions
- Fast delivery and installation
- Extensive testing to validate operational integrity
Solution-first approach
Rather than promoting a specific product from its own portfolio, Burckhardt Compression conducted a thorough evaluation of available technologies, including its own Laby® compressors, and determined that an Other Brand Compressor (OBC) package would best meet the customer’s needs. This decision was based on a holistic assessment of budget constraints, delivery timelines, installation complexity, performance expectations, and long-term serviceability.
By recommending a third-party solution, Burckhardt Compression demonstrated its commitment to solving customer problems - not just selling compressors.
Collaboration and execution
From the outset, the project was marked by close collaboration. Sales, Contracting, and Project Management teams worked hand-in-hand with the customer to align technical specifications, documentation, and logistics. The ultra-compact, single-skid compressor packages were delivered and installed on schedule, with full support provided throughout the process. A successful witness test confirmed the system’s performance, reinforcing the customer’s confidence in Burckhardt Compression’s recommendation and execution.
Meeting the demands of Import/Export Terminals
LNG import/export terminals operate under stringent requirements. Equipment must be highly reliable, operationally flexible, compact and modular, and compliant with international safety and environmental standards. Burckhardt Compression’s solution met all these demands - despite not being sourced from its own product line - underscoring its ability to act as a strategic partner in complex technical and logistical environments.
Customer impact
- Optimized solution: A compressor package that met all performance, budget, and delivery requirements
- Operational confidence: Expert guidance on spare parts and service planning
- Strategic partnership: A relationship built on trust, flexibility, and technical excellence
A Customer Project Engineer commented: "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Burckhardt Compression team for the excellent execution of the project. We experienced uninterrupted support from sales, project management and upper management. As a confirmation of this appreciation, we have placed another order with Burckhardt Compression. We are looking forward to further cooperation with Burckhardt Compression in the US and the global team."
