Burckhardt Compression expands North American service footprint with new facilities in the USA and Canada

Burckhardt Compression team at the opening: from left to right: Ananth Srinivasan, Head of Services, US Douglas Berkley, Sales Account Manager Michael Smith, Pottstown and Waller Service Center Manager Tim Lillak, VP Services, Americas

Burckhardt Compression has announced the opening of two new service centers alongside the recent acquisition of Advanced Compressor Technology (ACT).

If we are to deliver truly global solutions for a sustainable energy future, they must be efficient, and that needs local expertise.” — Tim Lillak, VP Services, Americas

WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In line with Burckhardt Compression’s customer-centric approach, the company has announced the opening of two new regional service centers - one in Sarnia, Ontario, and another in Pottstown, Pennsylvania - alongside the recent acquisition of Advanced Compressor Technology (ACT) in the USA. These milestones underline the company's ongoing optimization of its North American footprint, enhancing its ability to deliver faster, more efficient, and locally responsive support across the continent.Expanding Service in Eastern CanadaBurckhardt Compression has opened a new 1,200 m² regional service center in Sarnia, Ontario, marking a significant step in expanding its Canadian operations. The new hub offers sales, testing, and maintenance support, complementing the company’s existing facilities in Drumheller and Edmonton. By adding this site in Eastern Canada, Burckhardt Compression aims to reduce shipping times and costs, improve efficiency, and enhance profitability for customers in the region.The Sarnia hub offers a one-stop shop for maintenance, training, and testing, staffed by local specialists who combine regional knowledge with Burckhardt Compression’s global standards. The expansion responds directly to customer demand and will enable faster onsite services, rapid quotations, and improved project turnaround times across Eastern Canada.Strengthening capabilities in North-Eastern USAIn the USA, Burckhardt Compression has opened a new 11,000 sq. ft. service center in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, located just an hour northwest of Philadelphia. The fully equipped and certified facility provides comprehensive maintenance, repair, and upgrade solutions for all types and brands of reciprocating compressors—ranging from valve and packing case refurbishments to full compressor overhauls.Built on Burckhardt Compression’s core principles of safety, sustainability, and engineering excellence, the Pottstown facility provides expert shop and field services, installation and commissioning support, and emissions management capabilities. It also offers specialized valve services for oxygen-rich environments, customized training led by NCCER master trainers, and digital service offerings such as BC ACTIVATE performance assessments.A growing and integrated North American networkWith new service centers in Canada and the United States, along with the acquisition of Advanced Compressor Technology (ACT) in September 2025, Burckhardt Compression is expanding its North American presence and customer offering. The ACT acquisition adds local manufacturing and service capabilities in the USA, strengthening parts availability, enhancing turnaround times, and broadening Burckhardt Compression’s expertise in downstream and industrial gas sectors.Together, the Sarnia and Pottstown facilities - supported by ACT’s regional resources - create a more comprehensive, integrated service network. These developments underscore Burckhardt Compression’s long-term commitment to delivering world-class service, engineering excellence, and sustainable solutions across North America.

