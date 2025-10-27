The City of Wahpeton hosts public input meeting for Fourth Avenue South and Fourth Street South

BISMARCK, N.D. — The City of Wahpeton will host a public input meeting Tuesday, November 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Central Time to discuss proposed improvements to Fourth Avenue South and Fourth Street South in Wahpeton.

The meeting will be held at the Wahpeton City Hall,1900 Fourth Street North, in Wahpeton. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m.

The project includes the removal and the replacement of the water mains, gate valves, water services, sanitary sewer mains, manholes, sanitary sewer services, storm sewer mains, storm sewer catch basins, curb and gutter, pavement, aggregate base, concrete driveways, concrete sidewalks, ADA ramps, trees, signing, pavement marking, topsoil and seeding on Fourth Street South from the BN railroad tracks south to the intersection of Fourth Avenue South and on Fourth Avenue South from the intersection of Sixth Street south to the intersection of Fourth Street South.

Representatives from the City of Wahpeton and Interstate Engineering, Inc. will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the City of Wahpeton website at www.wahpeton.com/index.asp?SEC=651DEAE9-FC1D-4CB4-8B5A-7B442C9D147B&DE=EA674A5E-0123-49B8-B77A-7E165C5A4877.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 20, 2025, with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24449” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Interstate Engineering, Inc, Attn Damon DeVillers, PE 1999 Fourth St. N Suite A, Wahpeton, ND 58075 or damon.devillers@interstateeng.com.

The City of Wahpeton will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Lindsay Louters, City of Wahpeton, at 701-642-6565 or lindsay@wahpeton.com TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.