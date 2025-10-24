New westbound I-94 exit ramp opens at Exit 161; Entrance loop work begins

BISMARCK, N.D. – Beginning Monday, Oct. 27, westbound I-94 traffic at Exit 161 will shift from the temporary exit ramp to the new exit ramp. This change will allow crews to begin day and night work on the new I-94 west entrance loop.

Traffic control will be in place and occasional flagging operations will guide drivers through areas where curb and gutter, dirt, and concrete paving work are ongoing. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting Centennial Road north of the bridge.

The east half of Miriam Avenue is also nearing completion and is expected to reopen to traffic by Wednesday, Oct. 30, weather permitting. Once open, northbound Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway traffic will shift from the southbound lanes to the new northbound lanes. Traffic will still be restricted to one lane in each direction, with left turn lanes at intersections.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution when traveling through the work zone and remain alert for workers and construction equipment.

The I-94 Exit 161 Interchange project, which began in spring 2024, will continue through summer 2026. The project is designed to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding right-turn loops for more efficient travel. NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For more information and updates on traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/exit161.

