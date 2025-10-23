City of West Fargo hosts public information meeting for River’s Bend Multiuse Path and Pedestrian Bridge project in West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – The City of West Fargo will host a public information meeting Thursday, October 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss proposed improvements in the River’s Bend neighborhood.

The meeting will be held at the Harvest Room on the first floor of the Rustad Recreation Center at 601 26th Ave in West Fargo. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The project consists of constructing a multiuse path and a pedestrian bridge over the Sheyenne River to connect the multiuse path from Sheyenne Street to the River’s Bend neighborhood.

Representatives from the City of West Fargo and HDR Engineering Inc. will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the City of West Fargo’s Engineering website at westfargond.gov/riversbendpath.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by November 14 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24260” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Brian King; HDR Project Manager; 51 Broadway N, Suite 550; Fargo, ND 58102 or brian.j.king@hdrinc.com.

The City of West Fargo will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Daniel Hanson, Engineering Department, City of West Fargo, at 701-515-5100 or Daniel.Hanson@westfargond.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

