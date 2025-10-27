Sofema Online Launches New Training: Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality Staff

Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality Staff

SAS announces the launch of a new training course available through SOL: Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality Staff.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) announces the launch of a new regulatory training course available through Sofema Online (SOL): Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality Staff.The course provides participants with a structured overview of the regulatory and operational aspects of bird strike risk management at airports. It focuses on ICAO and EASA frameworks, operational responsibilities, and practical methods for developing and implementing SMS-based bird control programs. Participants will examine habitat management, active and passive control measures, data collection, and reporting standards aimed at supporting airport safety and regulatory compliance.Course InformationCourse type: Presentation without voice-overDuration: Equivalent to 2-day classroom trainingCategory: Airport & Aerodrome OperationsPrice: 135 EURThe course is included in the following programs:EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path DiplomaAccident Investigation & Emergency Response Procedures Combined Training ProgramMaintenance Control & Practical Crises Management PackageTraining Content Includes:Introduction and terminologyBird management at the airport and regulatory considerationsAerodrome ecologyBird dispersal and habitat managementActive and passive control strategiesMonitoring, reporting, and data collectionBird control log and remains identificationStakeholder engagement and risk communicationInternational minimum best practice standardsLearning Objectives:Understand the industry approach to bird management at the airportFamiliarize with ICAO and EASA legal frameworks and best practicesDefine operational roles and responsibilities in bird control managementDevelop and implement an SMS-based bird management policyImprove data collection and reporting of bird activity and strikesIdentify effective risk mitigation measures based on species, airport, and aircraft typeRegistration:Enrolment is available directly through the course page on Sofema Online or by contacting team@sassofia.com for group registrations.Additional Benefits through SOL Plus Membership:Five free introductory courses covering Quality Assurance Auditing, Regulation (EU) 965/2012, Part 145, SMS, Part M & Part CAMO30% discount on one single courseMinimum 15% discount on single courses10% discount on packages and diplomas10% off the Annual Freedom Pass (€1328.50 instead of €1475)10% off the Monthly Freedom Pass (€125 instead of €138)For more information about this and other regulatory training programs, visit Sofema Online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.