Sofema Online Launches New Training: Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality Staff
SAS announces the launch of a new training course available through SOL: Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality Staff.SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) announces the launch of a new regulatory training course available through Sofema Online (SOL): Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality Staff.
The course provides participants with a structured overview of the regulatory and operational aspects of bird strike risk management at airports. It focuses on ICAO and EASA frameworks, operational responsibilities, and practical methods for developing and implementing SMS-based bird control programs. Participants will examine habitat management, active and passive control measures, data collection, and reporting standards aimed at supporting airport safety and regulatory compliance.
Course Information
Course type: Presentation without voice-over
Duration: Equivalent to 2-day classroom training
Category: Airport & Aerodrome Operations
Price: 135 EUR
The course is included in the following programs:
EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path Diploma
Accident Investigation & Emergency Response Procedures Combined Training Program
Maintenance Control & Practical Crises Management Package
Training Content Includes:
Introduction and terminology
Bird management at the airport and regulatory considerations
Aerodrome ecology
Bird dispersal and habitat management
Active and passive control strategies
Monitoring, reporting, and data collection
Bird control log and remains identification
Stakeholder engagement and risk communication
International minimum best practice standards
Learning Objectives:
Understand the industry approach to bird management at the airport
Familiarize with ICAO and EASA legal frameworks and best practices
Define operational roles and responsibilities in bird control management
Develop and implement an SMS-based bird management policy
Improve data collection and reporting of bird activity and strikes
Identify effective risk mitigation measures based on species, airport, and aircraft type
Registration:
Enrolment is available directly through the course page on Sofema Online or by contacting team@sassofia.com for group registrations.
