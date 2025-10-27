Submit Release
Sofema Online Launches New Training: Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality Staff

SAS announces the launch of a new training course available through SOL: Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality Staff.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) announces the launch of a new regulatory training course available through Sofema Online (SOL): Aerodrome Bird Management – Essentials Overview for Airport Safety & Quality Staff.

The course provides participants with a structured overview of the regulatory and operational aspects of bird strike risk management at airports. It focuses on ICAO and EASA frameworks, operational responsibilities, and practical methods for developing and implementing SMS-based bird control programs. Participants will examine habitat management, active and passive control measures, data collection, and reporting standards aimed at supporting airport safety and regulatory compliance.

Course Information

Course type: Presentation without voice-over

Duration: Equivalent to 2-day classroom training

Category: Airport & Aerodrome Operations

Price: 135 EUR

The course is included in the following programs:

EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path Diploma

Accident Investigation & Emergency Response Procedures Combined Training Program

Maintenance Control & Practical Crises Management Package

Training Content Includes:

Introduction and terminology

Bird management at the airport and regulatory considerations

Aerodrome ecology

Bird dispersal and habitat management

Active and passive control strategies

Monitoring, reporting, and data collection

Bird control log and remains identification

Stakeholder engagement and risk communication

International minimum best practice standards

Learning Objectives:

Understand the industry approach to bird management at the airport

Familiarize with ICAO and EASA legal frameworks and best practices

Define operational roles and responsibilities in bird control management

Develop and implement an SMS-based bird management policy

Improve data collection and reporting of bird activity and strikes

Identify effective risk mitigation measures based on species, airport, and aircraft type

Registration:
Enrolment is available directly through the course page on Sofema Online or by contacting team@sassofia.com for group registrations.

Additional Benefits through SOL Plus Membership:

Five free introductory courses covering Quality Assurance Auditing, Regulation (EU) 965/2012, Part 145, SMS, Part M & Part CAMO

30% discount on one single course

Minimum 15% discount on single courses

10% discount on packages and diplomas

10% off the Annual Freedom Pass (€1328.50 instead of €1475)

10% off the Monthly Freedom Pass (€125 instead of €138)

For more information about this and other regulatory training programs, visit Sofema Online.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
You just read:

