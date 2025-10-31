SmartSafety Software Launches AutoScene Draw (ASD), Transforming How Agencies Document, Plan, & Respond with Technology

With one click, ASD auto-generates accurate, to-scale roads, intersections, and building layouts using geolocation, so all officers can create diagrams in seconds, not hours. Upload 3D scans and images easily into ASD. Items snap into place ASD is your all-in-one tool for large event mapping, tactical planning, warrant service, and crime scene documentation

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartSafety Software, the developer behind Easy Street Draw and ScenePD, officially announces the release of its next-generation diagramming platform, AutoScene Draw (ASD), a groundbreaking tool designed to redefine how law enforcement agencies and other industries capture, document, and visualize any scene.With ASD, officers can now automatically generate to-scale roadways, intersections, and building layouts using geolocation data, all with a single click. What once took several minutes, hours, or even days to create can now be completed in 30 seconds or less, giving law enforcement an unprecedented advantage in both speed and accuracy.“AutoScene Draw is not just an evolution in diagramming, it’s a complete rethinking of what scene documentation can be,” said Joe Cucchiari, Executive Vice President of SmartSafety Software. “This platform was built to serve every corner of an agency, from crash reconstruction to SWAT operations and dignitary route planning. We’re giving agencies a faster, smarter way to visualize and communicate complex information, all while reducing the stress and time burdens that come with their critical work.”Built for Today’s Challenges, Ready for Tomorrow’s NeedsASD was developed in close collaboration with law enforcement professionals to solve long-standing issues in traditional diagramming. The software automates the creation of precise, standardized layouts directly from geolocation data, replacing manual sketching, outdated map images, and time-consuming scaling with instant, field-ready accuracy.In testing, officers using ASD were able to complete basic crash diagrams in under 30 seconds, compared to the 3–5 minutes typically required using legacy software. For large-scale planning tasks such as event layouts or tactical operations, diagrams that once took days or weeks can now be rendered in seconds.One Tool for Every SceneWhile diagramming has traditionally focused on crash reporting, ASD expands its reach across the entire department and other public safety agencies. Its flexible capabilities support a wide range of law enforcement applications, including:• SWAT and tactical entry plans• Active shooter response coordination• Warrant service layouts• Parade and event route planning• Disaster and emergency response mappingThis multi-use versatility allows agencies to consolidate several processes into one dependable platform, reducing the need for multiple applications, training time, and software fragmentation.Integration and Flexibility by DesignASD integrates with over 60 Records Management System (RMS) platforms, ensuring that diagrams and reports can be stored directly within an agency’s workflow. It operates in both connected and disconnected environments, giving officers full functionality even in areas without internet access.For agencies that utilize 3D scanning technology, ASD also integrates with tools like Dot3D, allowing users to overlay 3D-scanned environments onto 2D diagrams. This combination provides a lightweight, visually accurate alternative to bulky GIS maps, ensuring faster performance and smaller file sizes, all while maintaining evidentiary reliability.Empowering Officers, Preserving AccuracyBeyond its automation, ASD emphasizes officer control. Every diagram element can be adjusted or refined manually, ensuring that the officer’s professional judgment remains central to the process. The software produces standardized, to-scale diagrams suitable for reports, investigations, and court proceedings, helping agencies maintain consistency and credibility across their documentation.Because ASD stores all data within each agency’s secure infrastructure, departments retain complete ownership and control of their files, a key differentiator in today’s data-conscious law enforcement environment.Decades of Proven Experience Behind a New Generation of ToolsSmartSafety Software brings more than two decades of experience in developing trusted public safety software. With Easy Street Draw and ScenePD used in 77 countries and by more than 60% of U.S. law enforcement, the company has built its reputation on reliability, performance, and direct collaboration with officers.“From the beginning, our goal has been simple: make tools that work as hard as law enforcement does,” Cucchiari added. “AutoScene Draw represents that mission at its finest, an adaptable, high-performance platform that changes how agencies approach diagramming across every operational level.”AvailabilityAutoScene Draw (ASD) is officially available beginning October 31, 2025. Law enforcement agencies and RMS partners can contact the SmartSafety Software sales team to schedule demos, discuss implementation, or request purchase information.For more information, visit www.trancite.com/asd

