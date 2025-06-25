SmartSafety Software to Present on Automated Crash Diagramming at ATSIP 2025

SmartSafety Software will officially launch AutoScene Draw (ASD) on October 31, 2025. SmartSafety Software, a division of Harris, develops industry-leading diagramming and field reporting solutions for public safety professionals.

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartSafety Software will take the stage at the 2025 ATSIP Traffic Records Forum to present its latest innovation in diagramming technology. The session, titled "From Scene to Screen: The Future of Automated Crash Diagramming in Louisiana," will be co-presented with Ralph D. Mitchell Jr. on Wednesday, July 9, at 9:30 a.m. in Boston, Massachusetts.This joint presentation will highlight real-world implementation insights from a statewide initiative aimed at improving crash reporting workflows, accuracy, and officer safety. While full product details are still under wraps, attendees will get a first look at how automation is reducing on-scene time and simplifying documentation for agencies across Louisiana.“We’ve worked closely with law enforcement stakeholders across the state to build a solution that meets the day-to-day realities of crash reporting,” said Joe Cucchiari, Executive Vice President of SmartSafety Software. “This partnership is paving the way for what’s next in crash diagramming.”SmartSafety Software will officially launch AutoScene Draw (ASD) on October 31, 2025. Agencies, analysts, and public safety professionals interested in learning more are encouraged to visit the SmartSafety website and sign up for updates, sneak peeks, and launch announcements.For those attending ATSIP 2025, the SmartSafety team will be on-site throughout the event to answer questions, share insights, and provide a closer look at what’s coming next in scene documentation.

