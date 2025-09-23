SmartSafety Software and DotProduct Announce New Partnership to Transform Law Enforcement Scene Documentation

Auto draw the roads and buildings surrounding the uploaded 3D image Add details to your scene on top of the 3D image The Dot3D scan uploads quickly and snaps in place automatically.

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartSafety Software, the maker of trusted law enforcement diagramming solutions such as Easy Street Draw and ScenePD, announces a partnership with DotProduct LLC to deliver a powerful new integration with their new product, AutoScene Draw (ASD). These two products working together dramatically improve how officers capture, document, and report crash and crime scenes.The integration combines ASD, SmartSafety Software’s next-generation diagramming platform, with Dot3D Pro, the industry-leading 3D scanning application that works directly from a mobile device. Together, these tools simplify and accelerate the entire documentation process, from the field to the records system.With Dot3D, officers can capture accurate, to-scale 3D scans of a scene using nothing more than their smartphone or tablet. These scans are then exported as scaled, georeferenced orthophotos (geoTIFFs) and uploaded directly into ASD. From there, ASD automatically generates roads, intersections, and structures with one click. Officers can overlay their ASD diagram on top of the 3D scan imagery, place vehicles, add details such as skid marks or evidence markers, and save the finished file directly into their RMS.Brian Ahern, CEO of DotProduct LLC, commented, “This integration delivers the best of both worlds: true 3D scene capture with Dot3D and the speed and precision of ASD’s diagramming. Officers no longer have to choose between detail and efficiency. They can capture the entire scene in minutes, auto-generate a scaled diagram, and complete their documentation with confidence. It’s a major step forward in simplifying reporting and reducing paperwork.”Unlike bulky GIS backgrounds or static maps, ASD diagrams are lightweight, precise, and visually clean. File sizes are smaller, workflows are faster, and officers spend less time both on scene and in front of their computers completing reports. The result is greater efficiency, safer operations, and higher-quality documentation for court cases and community transparency.Joe Cucchiari, EVP at SmartSafety Software, added, “AutoScene Draw was built to integrate easily with RMS platforms, and now with Dot3D, it extends that capability into the real world of scene imaging. Whether it’s scans from a phone, drone footage, or other digital sources, ASD can pull that data in, make it usable, and get it where it needs to go. It’s fast, accurate, and reduces the burden on officers so they can get back to policing.”This collaboration highlights both companies’ commitment to advancing law enforcement technology with tools that are practical, affordable, and immediately useful in the field. Agencies can now move beyond outdated sketching and map-based workflows to adopt a modern, integrated system that works as fast as they do.Visit the SmartSafety Software website for more information or to schedule a demo of AutoScene Draw and visit the Dot3D website for more information or to schedule a demo of Dot3D.###About SmartSafety SoftwareSmartSafety Software, a division of Harris, develops industry-leading diagramming and field reporting solutions for public safety professionals. Trusted by local, state, and federal agencies around the world, SmartSafety’s tools, including Easy Street Draw, ScenePD, and FireScene are designed to simplify crash and crime scene documentation, improve accuracy, and integrate with RMS systems. With a focus on intuitive design and real-world performance, SmartSafety Software empowers agencies to work smarter, safer, and more efficiently in the field.

