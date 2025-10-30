Oola Bowls® Portland Opens in Monument Square on November 1 with Free Bowls for First 100 Guests

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the better-for-you brand known for its vibrant açaí bowls and upbeat vibe, is opening its newest location in the heart of downtown Portland at One Monument Square on Saturday, November 1.To celebrate this exciting milestone, the first 100 guests will receive a free açaí or pitaya bowl—no purchase necessary. The grand opening day will also feature raffle prizes, free samples, and giveaways, inviting the community to scoop, snack, and celebrate. Doors open at 9AM.Situated in one of Portland’s busiest hubs, Oola Bowls Portland offers a fresh option for anyone craving a quick, nourishing meal. Whether grabbing lunch between meetings or fueling up after a workout, guests can enjoy a fast and flavorful break with Oola’s signature açaí bowls.“Downtown Portland has such great energy and a real passion for living and eating well,” said Oola Bowls co-founder Joe Ferderbar. “We’re proud to be locally owned and part of that movement—bringing healthy flavor, good vibes, and a place people look forward to stopping by each day.”The Portland location will feature gourmet coffee and an exciting lineup of bowls, smoothies, and soft-serve — plus Oola Zero , a brand-new zero-sugar açaí base that’s just as bold in flavor but lighter in calories, perfect for the health-conscious foodie. Guests can also enjoy Oola’s seasonal fall menu with cozy favorites like the Caramel Apple Bowl, Harvest Bowl, and drinks like the Salted Caramel Protein Coffee, Cold Crusher, and Lemon Ginger Elixir.Oola Bowls Portland is the second Maine location and part of the brand’s growing East Coast presence, with more openings planned soon. For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Portland on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsPortland) or visit https://oolabowls.com/portland-grand-opening Oola Bowls Portland is located at One Monument Square, Portland, ME 04101.About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

