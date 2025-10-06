Oola Bowls® Expands in Maine with New Portland Store Opening in Monument Square in October

We’re excited to offer convenient and energizing meal options — whether it’s a post-workout fuel-up, a quick lunch, a mid-day pick-me-up, or a guilt-free indulgence.” — Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Portland

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest store in Portland, ME in October. This marks Oola Bowls’ second location in the state of Maine as the brand continues its rapid growth across the Northeast.The new location will showcase Oola Bowls’ vibrant menu, featuring innovative açaí bowls, refreshing blends, energizing beverages, and convenient grab-and-go snacks. Portland guests will also be among the first to experience Oola Zero — the brand’s new zero-sugar açaí base, delivering the same bold flavor with fewer calories perfect for health-conscious customers. Complementing the core offerings, Oola’s menu also includes “Swirls” — the brand’s signature açaí soft-serve and a first-of-its-kind healthy indulgence, perfect for any time of day.Just in time for fall, the location will also debut the seasonal menu, featuring limited-time favorites like the Caramel Apple and Harvest Bowls as well as newcomers Salted Caramel Protein Coffee, Cold Crusher and Lemon Ginger Elixir for extra protein and immunity boost.“We’re looking forward to bringing Oola Bowls to Monument Square,” said Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Portland. “We’re excited to offer convenient and energizing meal options — whether it’s a post-workout fuel-up, a quick lunch, a mid-day pick-me-up, or a guilt-free indulgence. We’ll also feature award-winning coffee from New England’s Atomic Coffee Roasters , the perfect complement to our signature bowls.”Located at One Monument Square, Oola Bowls Portland is a welcoming space where guests can enjoy vibrant flavors in an inviting atmosphere. This milestone marks Oola Bowl’s second Maine location as the brand continues its growth across the East Coast, with new locations in Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Lancaster, PA, Oola Bowls continues to grow its presence in local communities that embrace healthy eating, happiness, and a balanced and active lifestyle.Oola Bowls Portland is located at One Monument Square, Portland, ME 04101. For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Portland on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsPortland) or visit https://oolabowls.com/portland-grand-opening/ About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

