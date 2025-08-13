Oola Bowls® Lynnfield Opens at MarketStreet on August 16 with Free Bowls & Grand Opening Fun

Opening at MarketStreet Lynnfield is an ideal next step for Oola Bowls. We can’t wait to join this energetic destination and fuel the active and health-conscious crowd.” — Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Lynnfield.

LYNNFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the better-for-you brand known for its vibrant açaí bowls and upbeat vibe, is bringing the taste of happiness to the North Shore with the grand opening of its newest location at MarketStreet Lynnfield on Saturday, August 16.To celebrate this exciting milestone, the first 100 guests will receive a free açaí or pitaya bowl—no purchase necessary. The grand opening day will also feature raffle prizes, free samples, and giveaways, inviting the community to scoop, snack, and celebrate. Doors open at 9AM.Located at MarketStreet Lynnfield—and just steps from Whole Foods Market, Club Pilates, and Pure Barre— Oola Bowls Lynnfield offers a bright, welcoming space with indoor seating, perfect for post-workout refuels , quick grab-and-go stops, or catching up with friends over bowls and smoothies."Opening at MarketStreet Lynnfield is an ideal next step for Oola Bowls,” said Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Lynnfield. “This vibrant destination of over 90 shops and dining spots attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually as a North Shore community hub. We’re excited to be part of a community where wellness is a lifestyle. Our nourishing açaí bowls, smoothies, and soft-serve offerings are the perfect complement for fitness enthusiasts, families, and visitors looking for fresh, feel-good options. We can’t wait to join this energetic destination and fuel the active and health-conscious crowd.”The Oola Bowls Lynnfield location marks the brand’s second store in Massachusetts and continues its fast East Coast growth, with new shops launching in Portland, ME, and other key markets later this year.For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Lynnfield on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsLynnfield) or visit https://oolabowls.com/lynnfield-grand-opening/ Oola Bowls Lynnfield is located at 600 Market Street, Suite 330, Lynnfield, MA 01940.About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

