Minerva Dairy Expands Its 130-Year Legacy of Craftsmanship with a National Push for New Distribution Partnerships

Minerva Butter

MINERVA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minerva Dairy , America’s oldest family-owned creamery , is proud to announce a nationwide expansion to bring its award-winning, small-batch butter to more homes, restaurants, and retailers across the United States.For over 130 years, Minerva Dairy has stayed true to one mission — to craft the richest, creamiest, and most flavorful butter in America. Founded in 1894 and now led by fifth-generation owners Adam Mueller and Venae Watts, the brand continues to honor the same traditions established by their great-great-grandfather Max P. Radloff, who believed that real butter should be made with patience, pride, and purity.“Our family has lived and breathed butter-making for six generations,” said Adam Mueller, co-owner. “Every small batch carries more than a century of care and craftsmanship. We make butter the way it was meant to be made — slow-churned, full of flavor, and made with milk from pasture-raised cows.”Carrying Forward a Proud American TraditionAt the heart of Minerva Dairy’s success is its commitment to quality. Each batch is slow-churned in small quantities using fresh cream from local, pasture-raised cows, producing an exceptional 85 percent butterfat content. The result is butter that’s richer and smoother than standard alternatives.“Great butter begins with great milk,” said Venae Watts, co-owner. “Our family farms care deeply about their herds and the land, ensuring every cow is pasture-raised and naturally fed. That commitment to quality is what makes our butter stand out.”By preserving traditional churning speeds and small-batch production, Minerva Dairy maintains the golden color and creamy texture that define true artisanal butter.A Product Line for Every KitchenMinerva Dairy’s collection blends heritage and versatility, appealing to home cooks, bakers, and chefs alike:8 oz Sea Salt Butter – A classic flavor that enhances any dish.8 oz Unsalted Butter – Perfect for baking and precise recipes.8 oz Garlic Herb Butter – Infused with fresh herbs for easy gourmet cooking.2 lb Sea Salt Roll Butter – Made for restaurants and caterers seeking quality.2 lb Unsalted Roll Butter – A premium choice for pastry chefs and professionals.Each product starts with milk from local farms that share Minerva’s values of sustainability, animal welfare, and uncompromising quality — resulting in butter with a deep golden color, creamy texture, and authentic flavor.Expanding Nationwide: A Call for New PartnersAs part of its growth, Minerva Dairy is inviting new retail, distribution, and foodservice partners to join its expanding network. From boutique grocers to large distributors, the creamery welcomes collaborations that celebrate real, honest dairy.“Our butter is already loved in kitchens across America,” said Watts. “Now we’re focused on making it even more accessible — on shelves, in restaurants, and in the hands of people who appreciate the difference real butter makes.”Minerva Dairy products are available in select retailers and online through Instacart and Goldbelly, meeting growing demand from chefs and consumers seeking premium butter made with integrity.A Legacy That Still Feels Like FamilyFrom its beginnings in Wisconsin to its modern home in Minerva, Ohio, the creamery has never lost its family-first spirit. Generations of butter makers have carried forward lessons of hard work, patience, and authenticity — values that continue to guide the dairy today.With over 50 partner farms, thousands of loyal customers, and a legacy built on love for the craft, Minerva Dairy represents more than butter. It stands for American heritage, family tradition, and the belief that quality never goes out of style.As the next generation prepares to take the helm, Minerva Dairy remains dedicated to keeping the legacy of real butter alive for decades to come.About Minerva DairyFounded in 1894, Minerva Dairy is America’s oldest family-owned creamery, known for its small-batch, slow-churned butter made with milk from pasture-raised cows. With an 85 percent butterfat content and a six-generation legacy, Minerva Dairy continues to set the gold standard for authentic dairy products. Headquartered in Minerva, Ohio, the company remains family-operated and partners with local farms dedicated to sustainable, ethical practices.For distribution inquiries, retail partnerships, or media requests, please visit:

