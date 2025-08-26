Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar Expands Roofing and Solar Services Across San Diego County

Family-owned contractor offers roof repair, roof replacement, and solar installation solutions tailored to Southern California homeowners

Our goal has always been to deliver lasting value to our clients without selling them anything they don't need.” — Dana Logsdon, Owner of Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family-owned contractor offers roof repair, roof replacement , and solar installation solutions tailored to Southern California homeowners Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar , a leading roofing contractor in San Diego, is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive roofing and solar services throughout San Diego County. With over 35 years of experience, the family-owned company continues to provide homeowners and businesses with trusted roof repair, roof replacement, and solar panel installation designed for Southern California’s unique climate.Comprehensive Roofing & Solar Services in San DiegoDana Logsdon Roofing & Solar offers a wide range of residential and commercial solutions, including:Roof Repair & Roof Replacement (shingle, tile, and flat roofing)Solar Panel Installation San Diego (featuring high-efficiency REC Solar panels)Attic Insulation & Whole House FansGutter Systems & SkylightsPermanent Exterior LightingHome Hardening for wildfire and weather protectionAs an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor - a distinction awarded to just 1% of roofers nationwide - the company provides customers with the Owens Corning Platinum Lifetime-limited 50-year warranty, ensuring long-term peace of mind.Serving All of San Diego CountyDana Logsdon Roofing & Solar proudly serves communities across San Diego County, including Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Escondido, Poway, La Mesa, and Vista. With mobile crews ready for fast response times, the company provides reliable solutions for everything from urgent storm damage roof repairs to full-scale solar roofing installations.Why San Diego Homeowners Choose Dana Logsdon Roofing & SolarOver 30,000 completed roof repairs and installationsMore than 900+ five-star reviews from San Diego homeownersFamily-owned and operated since 1995Licensed, insured, and fully compliant with California building codesDedicated to sustainable and energy-efficient roofing and solar systemsAbout Dana Logsdon Roofing & SolarDana Logsdon Roofing & Solar is a family-owned roofing and solar company based in El Cajon, CA. For more than 35 years, the company has specialized in high-quality roof repair, roof replacement, and solar installation in San Diego. Known for craftsmanship, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar continues to set the standard for sustainable home improvement in Southern California.

San Diego's ROOFING Kingpins Share Their Top 5 Secrets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.