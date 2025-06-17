Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar Marks 30 Years of Excellence with Expanded Solar Services in San Diego, CA

Dana Logsdon Roofing

Family-owned roofing and solar contractor launches new solar installation offerings across San Diego, California

Expanding our solar services aligns with our commitment to offering sustainable and energy-efficient solutions to our clients.” — Dana Logsdon

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar , a trusted name in San Diego's home improvement industry, proudly celebrates over 30 years of family-owned excellence. To commemorate this milestone, the company is expanding its solar installation services, offering homeowners and businesses enhanced energy-efficient solutions tailored to the unique climate and needs of Southern California properties.Established in 1993, Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship, integrity, and customer satisfaction. With over 30,000 roof repairs and replacements completed and more than 1,000 five-star reviews, the company stands as a testament to enduring service and community trust. The Logsdon family has always prioritized long-term client relationships, ensuring every project - large or small - receives the same level of care and attention to detail.“Our mission has always been to provide lasting products with quality service,” said Dana Logsdon, Owner of Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar. “Expanding our solar services aligns with our commitment to offering sustainable and energy-efficient solutions to our clients. We understand the changing demands of homeowners, especially in a region like San Diego where energy efficiency, durability, and weather resistance are more important than ever.”For decades, the company has successfully combined traditional roofing techniques with modern technologies. As environmental concerns and utility costs rise, Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar has responded by integrating cutting-edge solar panel systems - like those from REC Solar - into their service offerings. Their solar installations are designed to work in harmony with a home’s roof structure, not only improving energy performance but also preserving roof warranties and enhancing overall curb appeal.Comprehensive Services Include:Residential and Commercial RoofingRoof Repairs and Installations Solar Panel Installations (featuring REC Solar Panels)Gutter SystemsHome HardeningSkylightsWhole House FansAttic InsulationPermanent Exterior LightingAs an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor - a distinction held by only the top 1% of roofers nationwide - the company offers customers the Owens Corning Lifetime-limited 50-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and long-term value. This elite status is only awarded to roofing professionals who meet rigorous standards for professionalism, reliability, and unparalleled craftsmanship. For clients, this means working with a company that has consistently demonstrated exceptional workmanship and customer service.Safety and compliance remain top priorities at Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar. The company adheres strictly to California building codes and industry best practices, while maintaining proper licensing, insurance, and worker protections. Every team member receives ongoing training in both roofing systems and solar technologies to ensure they stay ahead of evolving standards.Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar serves the entirety of San Diego County, including cities such as Chula Vista, Oceanside, Escondido, Carlsbad, La Mesa, Poway, and Vista. The company’s mobile crews are equipped to handle urgent roof repairs, full installations, and solar integrations with minimal disruption to homeowners. With a flexible scheduling system, fast estimates, and detailed consultations, they aim to make the home improvement process simple, transparent, and stress-free.Over the years, the company has become a pillar of the local community, often giving back through sponsorships, community projects, and homeowner education initiatives. Their blog and consultation services have helped thousands of local residents make informed decisions about their roofing and energy needs.About Dana Logsdon Roofing & SolarDana Logsdon Roofing & Solar is a family-owned roofing and solar company based in El Cajon, CA. With over 30 years of experience, the company specializes in high-quality roofing systems and solar installations for residential and commercial properties. Built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and superior craftsmanship, the company continues to serve as one of Southern California’s most reputable roofing and solar providers.Contact Information:Website: www.roofon.com Phone: (619) 390-8177Email: dana@roofon.comAddress: 1483 Cuyamaca Street, El Cajon, CA 92020

