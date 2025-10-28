One Of The World’s Rarest Diamonds Comes For Sale At Heritage Auctions With Hopes Of Up To $1.8 Million

6.17 carat Angelina is a natural Pink Diamond – the fancy colour with greater investment potential than any other

DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A vanishingly rare Pink Diamond is expected to make up to $1.8 million (£1.35 million*) when it comes up for sale at Heritage Auctions on December 3 Set in an 18-carat white and rose gold ring, the 13mm oval-shaped stone is known as The Angelina and weighs 6.17 carats. It is surrounded in the setting by full-cut near colourless diamonds.Fewer than 0.01% of all diamonds mined annually display a natural pink colour, and of those almost none is greater than 5 carats. What also helps put this one at the pinnacle of rarity is its richly saturated tone – gems like this are so scarce that few ever have the privilege to witness one.“Natural pink diamonds are formed deep within the earth’s crust, where extreme heat and pressure alter their molecular structure,” said Heritage’s Director of Fine Jewelry, Gina D’Onofrio.“This rare ‘deformation’ bends light in a way that produces their signature pink hue. Most natural pinks that survive are small, heavily included, or fractured—making the 6.17-carat, VVS2 Fancy Pink Angelina an extraordinary accident of nature.”VVS2 is the second highest purity level achievable for diamonds and is only given to those with minute inclusions invisible to the naked eye but detectable under 10x magnification.“Stones of this calibre are seldom seen at auction, so when they are they attract huge demand, with the Fancy Pink diamonds outpacing all other fancy colour categories for their investment potential,” said Gina D’Onofrio.The allure of these gems is no secret among the world’s elite. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Victoria and David Beckham, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, are among the very few to acquire natural fancy pink diamonds of distinction.“Since the closure of the Argyle Diamond Mine in East Kimberley, Australia, demand for Pink diamonds has increased and as this is an even rarer example at over 5 carats, this auction presents a particularly special opportunity to acquire such a treasure,” said Kristian Spofforth, Consignment Director for Jewelry at Heritage Auctions UK.The Angelina Fancy Pink diamond will be offered for sale in Heritage Auctions’ Holiday Signature Fine Jewelry Auction on December 3 The estimate is $1,200,000-1,800,000.(* Exchange rate as of October 10, 2025)For further information, images or to speak to a specialist at Heritage Auctions, please contact info@lucasfieldmedia.com Tel: +44 (0)7968 952850Images courtesy of Heritage AuctionsHigh res images can be found here: https://we.tl/t-bFUKyJV7yu CaptionsPink Diamond (Images A to G)The Angelina, a 6.17 carat natural Fancy Pink diamond set in an 18-carat white and rose gold ring, surrounded by full-cut near colourless diamonds. The estimate is $1m-1.8m for the December 3 sale.About Heritage AuctionsHeritage Auctions is the largest collectibles auctioneer and third largest auction house in the world, as well as the largest auction house founded in the U.S. We are also the undisputed Internet leader in our field, with more than 1.96 MILLION+ bidder-members registered on HA.com from all 195 countries. This loyal and growing community of collectors is a testament to the usefulness of our website, our reputation for professional business practices and our vast expertise in the field of art and collectibles.Established in 1976, Heritage offers a wide range of U.S. & World Coins, Rare Currency, Fine & Decorative Art, American Art, Illustration Art, Modern & Contemporary Art, Urban Art, Comic Books & Comic Art, Movie Posters, Entertainment & Music Memorabilia, Jewelry & Timepieces, Luxury Handbags, Sports Collectibles, Historical & Political Memorabilia, Rare Books & Manuscripts, Ethnographic Art, & Space Exploration Memorabilia, Civil War Memorabilia, Photographs, Nature & Science, Fine and Rare Wine, Luxury Real Estate, Pop Culture Collectibles, and moreWe give our customers unprecedented access to our services by featuring the latest advancements in technology and maintaining a strong presence in the collectibles community.Our knowledgeable staff of more than 130 category specialists and 500+ additional service-oriented professionals, utilize our suite of services to help our customers develop the best collections possible.We are always looking to acquire interesting items, whether through consignment or by outright purchase. On average, we spend or disburse millions of dollars each business day while satisfying our clients demands. Learn more about why you should consign with Heritage Auctions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.