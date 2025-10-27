Brazilian singer Vanessa da Mata graces arts and cultural festival together with the Macao Chinese Orchestra

MACAU, October 27 - “Vanessa da Mata Concert with the Macao Chinese Orchestra” will be staged at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on 15 November at 8pm, as part of the 7th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”. Tickets are open for sale on Enjoy Macao Ticketing starting from 28 October.

Renowned for her artistic versatility and vibrant musical pieces, Brazilian singer and composer Vanessa da Mata gains traction worldwide with her distinct voice and impressive musical palette, making her one of the national industry icons. Her works merge a wide array of musical styles, including MPB (Brazilian popular music), R&B, pop, Brazilian frevo, samba, and reggae, of which Boa Sorte/Good Luck has become an international hit. The captioned concert invites audiences to embark on a tuneful journey that blends Vanessa da Mata’s zestful South American style with the oriental charm of the Macao Chinese Orchestra.

Music director and principal conductor, Zhang Lie, will lead the Macao Chinese Orchestra to perform in the concert. A National Class One Conductor, Mr. Zhang has led various orchestras to successfully perform overseas and won the heart of many. Joining hands with Vanessa da Mata, they will perform her songs meticulously rearranged for Chinese musical instruments, showcasing a perfect fusion of Chinese and Brazilian notes.

Concert tickets (prices: MOP 400/MOP 300/MOP 200) are available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing from 10am on 28 October (24-hour ticketing hotline: (853) 28400555 / Website: ticketing.enjoymacao.mo). Enjoy a 50% discount on ticket purchases for holders of Macao ID, Macao Teacher Card, valid full-time Student Card, Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card. Enjoy a 20% discount for CCM Friends, OM Friends or Friends of the Macao Chinese Orchestra. Enjoy a 20% discount at the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets by presenting (physical or electronic) tickets for the film festival, or receipts from the picture book fair featured in the Festival. Furthermore, concert ticket holders may receive a gift for participating in the activity “Giveaway Check-in Station” at the 2025 GEG Lusofonia Festival; Gifts are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Festival is under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, TDM-Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., and Air Macau Company Limited. For more information, please visit the event’s official webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP or Events of Macao Website “Enjoy Macao”, or follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” and “IC Art” page on Facebook.