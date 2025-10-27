17th UTM-UN Tourism Programme Immerses Global Participants in Macao's Rich Cultural Heritage

MACAU, October 27 - The 17th UTM-UN Tourism Training Programme concluded on 24 October 2025 with a vibrant and immersive cultural experience session held at the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) Mong-Ha Campus. The session provided participants with a profound appreciation for Macao’s unique artistic traditions, showcasing how local culture can enrich the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Following three days of intensive thematic discussions on “Leveraging Meetings and Events for Local Development,” delegates from across the Asia-Pacific region were treated to a series of interactive workshops. The experience was designed to demonstrate the power of cultural integration in creating memorable and authentic event experiences.

The morning’s activities featured three distinct facets of Chinese culture, organised in collaboration with local associations. Participants were first introduced to the world of Cantonese opera by the Macau Wu Jun Fu Yueju Opera Role Association, which presented a talk on its artistic characteristics followed by a captivating demonstration of its fundamental skills. The Macao Yunnan Tea Chamber of Commerce hosted a session on the showmanship of Chinese tea culture, allowing delegates to appreciate the intricate art of tea preparation and tasting. A hands-on Chinese painting and calligraphy workshop was led by the Arts, Painting and Calligraphy Friendship Association of Macau, where participants tried their hand at the ancient art forms. The cultural journey concluded with an engaging Cantonese opera costume session, offering the group a fully immersive and memorable experience.

The day concluded with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of UTM and a technical visit to the Poly MGM Museum. This year’s four-day programme reinforced the collaborative spirit between UTM and UN Tourism and their shared commitment to fostering a more sustainable, inclusive, and culturally rich global tourism landscape.