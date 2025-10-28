Escapees RV Club Members Now Get Free Access to RVer’s Online University

Comprehensive RV education is now included with membership at no extra cost for one year ($297 Value)!

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escapees RV Club, a trusted name in the RVing community since 1978, has made membership even more rewarding. Escapees Membership now includes complimentary access to the complete RVers Online University catalog for one full year ($297 value), helping RVers of all experience levels travel smarter, safer, and with greater confidence.RVOU is a self-paced, online learning platform that covers the essentials of RV ownership, travel, and lifestyle. Courses include:- RV Foundations: Operation, Safety, and Maintenance Course- Roadmap to Full-Time RVing Course- Never Been Sold Before: Rethinking Remote Work Video Vault- Bonus: RVer’s Ultimate Survival Guide- Elective Courses: Workamping 101, Domicile: The Basics, Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems, and Staying ConnectedThe RV Foundations: Operation, Safety, and Maintenance and Roadmap to Full-Time RVing course bundle previously sold for $247 for non-members, and now includes the Rethinking Remote Work Video Vault, making this a $297 value!New Members join for just $49.95 to get access to the benefit, or pay retail price for the courses, excluding the video vault. Pre-existing Escapees Members who’ve purchased any of the RVOU courses in the past six months will receive a refund from Escapees RV Club, so that valuable RV education is truly free for all!Whether you’re a new RVer learning the ropes or a seasoned traveler looking to deepen your knowledge, RVOU helps members make the most of their adventures—without the steep learning curve or added cost.“We’re thrilled to give our members this powerful educational resource,” said Kerensa Durr, Senior Manager of Community and Events at Escapees RV Club and RVOU Instructor. “RVOU has helped thousands of RVers gain the skills they need to feel confident on the road. Now, it’s completely free for all Escapees members.”This new benefit adds even more value to an Escapees membership, which already includes mail-forwarding services, community support, discounts, educational events, and access to a vast network of RVers across North America.To learn more or become a member, visit www.escapees.com About Escapees RV ClubFounded in 1978, Escapees RV Club is one of the largest and most supportive networks for RVers. With a mission to enhance the RV lifestyle through community, education, and exclusive member benefits, Escapees provides resources, events, mail forwarding services, and advocacy for all RV travelers. Learn more at www.escapees.com About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS or Android Media contact:

