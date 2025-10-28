Escapees RV Club Adds Major Member Value with Free Access to RVers Online University

A $297-value education package is now included with membership to promote RV safety and confidence

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escapees RV Club, one of the oldest and most respected RV membership organizations in North America, has announced that all Escapees RV Club and Harvest Hosts All Access members will now receive complimentary access to the complete RVers Online University catalog for one full year ($297 value)!RVOU, developed by Escapees, provides a comprehensive, self-paced education platform designed to equip RVers with the knowledge and confidence they need to travel safely and responsibly. The full course catalog includes:- RV Foundations: Operation, Safety, and Maintenance Course- Roadmap to Full-Time RVing Course- Never Been Sold Before: Rethinking Remote Work Video Vault- Bonus: RVer’s Ultimate Survival Guide- Elective Courses: Workamping 101, Domicile: The Basics, Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems, and Staying ConnectedNot only can new Members join for just $49.95 to get access to the benefit, but pre-existing Escapees Members who’ve purchased any of the RVOU courses in the past six months will receive a refund from Escapees RV Club, so that valuable RV education is truly free for all!This major addition enhances the club’s longstanding commitment to supporting RVers of all experience levels and contributes to the overall health and growth of the RV industry.By making this professional-level training accessible to all members, Escapees aims to remove financial barriers to RV education and promote a culture of safety and community within the lifestyle.“Education is empowerment,” said Kerensa Durr, Senior Manager of Community and Events at Escapees RV Club and RVOU Instructor. “We believe that every RVer should have access to the tools and knowledge they need to stay safe and enjoy the journey. By including RVOU with membership, we’re not just adding value, we’re strengthening the foundation of the entire RVing community.”This move also supports the broader RV industry by encouraging new participants to enter the lifestyle with confidence. Dealers, manufacturers, and service providers benefit from more informed and safety-conscious RV owners, ultimately improving customer satisfaction and retention.For more information about RVOU, head to RVersOnlineUniversity.com About Escapees RV ClubFounded in 1978, Escapees RV Club is one of the largest and most supportive networks for RVers. With a mission to enhance the RV lifestyle through community, education, and exclusive member benefits, Escapees provides resources, events, mail forwarding services, and advocacy for all RV travelers. Learn more at www.escapees.com About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS or Android Media contact:

