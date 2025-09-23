Escapees RV Club Announces Xscapers Annual Bash 2026

This Route 66-themed event brings RVers together to bond, party, and have fun!

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escapees RV Club is excited to announce the return of its biggest and most energetic gathering, the Xscapers Annual Bash 2026. From January 10–18, RVers of all kinds will come together in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, for an unforgettable week of music, education, games, and community.This year’s theme, “Get Your Kicks at Bash ’26,” celebrates the 100th anniversary of Route 66. The event will capture the adventurous spirit of the Great American Road Trip, blending the quirky roadside charm and Americana nostalgia of this historic highway with the vibrant, modern energy that has made Bash a beloved tradition among RVers.Bash ’26 is designed for anyone who lives or dreams of life on the road — full-time and part-time RVers, remote workers, solo nomads, families, and weekend adventurers. Attendees can look forward to lively nighttime entertainment, including concerts and themed parties under the desert stars, alongside daytime seminars and workshops led by fellow community members. Families will find plenty of activities for children, while those seeking camaraderie will discover countless opportunities to connect, laugh, and create lasting friendships.The festival-style experience also offers a wide range of amenities, including food trucks, WiFi, shower facilities, water and dump stations, honey wagons, and more. As always, the highlight of Bash is the people who gather — bringing their stories, talents, and energy to make the event truly unique each year.“Bash is unlike any other RV rally — it’s where people who choose life on the road come together to forge friendships and embrace adventure,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts and Escapees RV Club. “The Route 66 theme gives us a chance to honor the history of the open road while building new traditions for the next generation of RVers.”Tickets for Bash ’26 are on sale now, with details on pricing, parking, camping sections, and add-ons available at bash.xscapers.com . With attendance growing each year, RVers are encouraged to secure their spots early and begin planning for an unforgettable week in the desert.Sponsoring companies can get in on the fun with opportunities to host seminars, participate in the famous lot crawl, and mingle with attendees while sharing information about their products or services. Companies interested in sponsoring the 2026 Xscapers Annual Bash should reach out to William Jackson at events@escapees.com.About Escapees RV ClubFounded in 1978, Escapees RV Club is one of the largest and most supportive networks for RVers. With a mission to enhance the RV lifestyle through community, education, and exclusive member benefits, Escapees provides resources, events, mail forwarding services, and advocacy for all RV travelers. Learn more at www.escapees.com About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS or Android Media contact:

