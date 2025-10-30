GivenGain Expands Endurance & Sports Footprint with Multi-Year Partnerships

GivenGain Logo

Including Renewal of Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GivenGain, the global nonprofit fundraising platform, today announced a series of major partnerships and renewals that cement its role as a trusted digital fundraising partner for leading endurance events and sports communities.

At the center of the announcement is the renewal of GivenGain’s role as the official fundraising platform for the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program. The new five-year agreement extends GivenGain’s collaboration with the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) and Bank of America to a full decade, powering one of the most impactful peer-to-peer fundraising programs in the world.

At the 2025 Boston Marathon, fundraising reached an all-time record with $50.4 million raised for 176 nonprofit partners, surpassing the previous high of $45.7 million. Since the program’s inception, the Boston Marathon has generated over $600 million for charitable causes.

“The Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program continues to inspire global generosity, and to celebrate a decade of partnership with the B.A.A. is both an honor and a privilege,” said Johannes van Eeden, CEO of GivenGain. “This renewal highlights not just what we’ve built together, but what lies ahead as we expand to more events and communities worldwide.”

Scaling Endurance, Culture, and Community

Alongside the Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program, GivenGain has signed new partnerships that extend its reach across endurance, grassroots sport, and global sponsorship networks:

- WCPG — world-class agency and leaders in marketing partnerships, brand activations and campaign creation with deep ties to the sports and mass-participation events industry.

- 29029 —A luxury adventure travel and experience provider hosting 9 endurance challenges globally in 2026.

- Run Travis Run — a new running community founded by Travis Barker, merging music, sport, and cause.

- SCORE Sports — leading youth sports merchandise and equipment brand powering the “50 for 50 Challenge,” which raised over $320,000 in 2025 by mobilizing youth sports communities nationwide.



These agreements reinforce GivenGain’s position as the fundraising platform of choice for events and organizations that unite endurance, culture, and community.

Technology with Purpose

- As a nonprofit themselves, GivenGain reinvests 100% of its revenues into its team, technology and customer success. Recent innovations include:

Meta x GivenGain integration — a pioneering partnership that enables athletes, charities, and events to connect their fundraising directly to Facebook and Instagram, seamlessly amplifying campaigns across the world’s largest social platforms.



- The Giving Block x GivenGain integration — expanding donor choice with cryptocurrency and donor-advised funds (DAFs), unlocking new audiences and modern giving methods alongside traditional payment options.



- Multi-currency, mobile-first fundraising tools — removing barriers for Champions and donors worldwide.



“We believe amazing humans, when given the right tools, can move mountains,” added van Eeden. “Whether it’s a marathon, a climb, or a community challenge, our Champions prove that generosity knows no barriers.”



About GivenGain

GivenGain is the world’s leading nonprofit fundraising platform, enabling fundraisers, charities, and events to raise funds from anywhere in the world. Founded in 2001 and active in 100+ countries, GivenGain is a nonprofit foundation committed to removing barriers to giving and empowering a global community of fundraising champions to drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit www.givengain.com

